Graham dominates boys' all Southwest District basketball team

Bluefield, Va. – Graham took top honors on the boys’ all Southwest District basketball team.

Todd Baker, who guided the G-Men to a 15-1 record and the district title, is the coach of the year and David Graves took player of the year honors. Teammates Nick Owens and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw joined Graves on the first team.

Richlands placed seniors Luke Wess and Cade Berry on the first team and Lebanon put Sage Potts on the first team. Josiah Jordan of Tazewell and Marion’s Grant Williams completed the first team.

Zach Dales and Kade Roberts of Graham made the second team along with Bryson McCall of Tazewell and Sage Webb of Richlands. Lebanon had Preston Steele on the second team along with Marion’s Bradley Thomas.

Va. High placed Jean Mulumba and Ajanni Delaney on the second team.