Graham's Gunter named to all SWD basketball team

Bluefield, Va. – Southwest District champion Marion placed three players on the first team of the All Southwest District Girls’ basketball team.

Sallie Moss, who guided the Lady Hurricane to the district title, was named coach of the year and Amber Kimberlin was named player of the year. Juniors dominated the team led by Kimberlin and teammates Hayley Farris and Anna Hagy.

Elle Gunter, who averaged 14 points and 13 rebounds for Graham also made the first team. Denissa Ball of Richlands, Dianna Spence of Va. High and Taylor Ray of Tazewell completed the list of juniors on the first team.

Maria Wilson of Va. High is the only senior on the first team. Madison Worley, Adie Ratclyf and Bre Owens represent the Lady Bearcats on the second team. Stella Gunter of Graham is a member of the second team.

Jaylyn Altizer of Richlands made the second team as a freshman. Lebanon placed Alivia Nolley and Amber Musick on the second team. Mallorie Whittaker of Tazewell and Audrey Moss of Marion completed the second team.