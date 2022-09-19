FOOTBALL: Abingdon shuts out Richlands

A week after getting stunned by Gate City at home, the Abingdon Falcons bounced back by playing lockdown defense.

Abingdon limited Richlands to 94 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers as guys like Owen Barr, Luke Honaker, Brayden Self, Alex Hawkins, Paul Widener and Will Henley were among the tackling terrors.

On the offensive side of the ball, Ector Taylor rushed for 102 yards for the Falcons, while Lucas Brooks caught two touchdown passes: one from Luke Honaker and the other from Jack Ferguson.

Abingdon pulled out a 21-0 win.

Richlands 0 0 0 0 — 0

Abingdon 0 6 8 7 —21

Scoring Summary

A – Brooks 26 pass from Honaker (kick failed)

A – Brooks 23 pass from Ferguson (Honaker run)

A – Doss 6 run (Reid kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: R 8 , A 18; Rushes-Yards: R 28-53, A 42-227; Passing Yards: R 41, A 92; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 3-17-2, A 7-15-0; Fumbles-Lost: R 2-1, A 1-1; Penalties-Yards: R 4-29, A 2-10; Punts-Average: R 5-33, A 3-32.

Graham 17, Union 8

Ty’Drez Clements of Graham is one of the most dynamic players in Southwest Virginia and he certainly delivered on his reputation on Friday night at Bullitt Park.

Clements ripped off two first-half touchdown runs and the G-Men’s defense did the rest in the battle of unbeatens.

Peyton Honeycutt scored all eight of Union’s points.

Graham 7 7 3 0 — 17

Union 0 8 0 0 — 8

Scoring Summary

G – Clements 6 run (Nash kick)

G – Clements 71 run (Nash kick)

U – Honeycutt 51 run (Honeycutt run)

G – Nash 36 FG

cutline for 092122-rnp-sprts-footballrdpp2 Tyler Cole pursues an Abingdon defender. Michele Ball photo

cutline for 092122-rnp-sprts-footballrdpp1 Cole Vanover of Richlands runs with the football. Michelle Ball