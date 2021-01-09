Pioneers edge Bulldogs 47-46

By Jim Talbert

The News & Press

Tazewell, Va. – Seth Buchanan’s free throw with 2.4 seconds left in overtime gave Lebanon a 47-46 win over Tazewell in boys’ basketball Jan. 9.

Except for a brief time when Tazewell led by nine in the third quarter neither team held more than a four point lead. Three straight buckets from Ethan Mills put the Bulldogs up 27-18 to open the third quarter.

Three pointers from Hunter Musick and Hunter Hertig got the Pioneers back in the game and Sage Potts led a rally to tie the game early in the fourth. Potts hit six straight from the foul line to keep the Pioneers in the game down the stretch.

Bryson McCall missed a three pointer at the buzzer that would have won it for Tazewell. Tied at 41 the two teams swapped baskets and foul shots in the overtime.

Potts hit two free throws to put Lebanon up 46-44 and Josiah Jordan countered with two for Tazewell to tie it in the closing seconds. Buchanan was fouled in scramble for the ball and after he made the first a lane violation wiped out the second attempt.

Potts with 23 and Buchanan with nine accounted for the bulk of Lebanon’s scoring. Jacob Witt, who was a force around the basket all night, led the Bulldogs with 15 and Jordan had 12. Mills made it three in double figures with 11.