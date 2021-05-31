Marion woman, Troutdale man sought in Grayson County child abduction

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Marion woman and a Troudale man following a child abduction Sunday night.

According to a post on the GCSO Facebook page, the two children, a 2-year-old boy and 4-month-old infant have been located and are safe, but police are still looking for 31-year-old Carly Michelle Mattingly, of Marion, and 37-year-old James Steven Armstrong, of Troutdale.

Grayson deputies responded to a residence on Highlands Parkway just before midnight on Sunday where, according to a Facebook post asking the public's assistance locating the pair, Armstrong and Mattingly unlawfully entered the home of a family member, assaulted the family member and took the children.

The post said the Smyth County Department of Social Services had previously removed the children from Armstrong and Mattingly’s care and placed them with a family member in Grayson County.

Armstrong and Mattingly are wanted on charges of child abduction, breaking and entering, domestic assault and child endangerment.

The pair were last seen driving a white Jeep SUV, possibly a Cherokee or Liberty. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 276-773-3241.