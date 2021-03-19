Police seek ‘person of interest’ in death of woman found inside burned home in Marion

A Marion man is being sought for questioning in the death of a woman found inside a burned home on North Chestnut Street. Police are now actively investigating the death as a homicide, said Marion Police Chief John Clair.
Clair said 36-year-old Jason Emory Whittaker is believed to be the last person to see the woman alive.
The woman, whose identity and cause of death are not being released pending forensic analysis, was found inside the home in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street that caught fire early Thursday morning.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Whittaker is also wanted on an unrelated felony domestic assault and battery charge. The U.S. Marshall’s Service Fugitive Task Force has responded to a request for assistance.
The Virginia State Police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also assisting the Marion PD and the Smyth County Sheriff's Office.
A reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information which directly leads to Whittaker's apprehension.
Clair said Whittaker should be considered armed and dangerous.
The investigation into the woman's death began after Marion Fire/EMS was called out to the home around 2:45 Thursday morning. Shortly afterward, the Marion PD received reports of a possible fight and gunfire at the same residence.
When fire crews arrived, the two-story brick home near downtown Marion was in flames, said Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm, who is among those investigating.
After hours of battling the blaze and containing “hot spots”, Hamm said investigators were able to enter the home. The woman's body was found in the kitchen.
The home’s owners were not there when it caught fire.
Hamm said that the reports of gunshots have not been confirmed. A former firefighter with Marion Fire/EMS, he noted that structure fires often make loud noises that neighbors could have mistaken for gunshots.
A warrant for a search executed at the home on Thursday has been sealed.
A dog found dead in the home has also been sent for a necropsy, the animal version of an autopsy.
Anyone with information on Whittaker’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Smyth County dispatch At 276-783-7204.