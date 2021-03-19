Police seek ‘person of interest’ in death of woman found inside burned home in Marion

A Marion man is being sought for questioning in the death of a woman found inside a burned home on North Chestnut Street. Police are now actively investigating the death as a homicide, said Marion Police Chief John Clair.

Clair said 36-year-old Jason Emory Whittaker is believed to be the last person to see the woman alive.

The woman, whose identity and cause of death are not being released pending forensic analysis, was found inside the home in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street that caught fire early Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Whittaker is also wanted on an unrelated felony domestic assault and battery charge. The U.S. Marshall’s Service Fugitive Task Force has responded to a request for assistance.

The Virginia State Police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also assisting the Marion PD and the Smyth County Sheriff's Office.

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information which directly leads to Whittaker's apprehension.

Clair said Whittaker should be considered armed and dangerous.