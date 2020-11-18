Driver faces involuntary manslaughter charge in crash that claimed Marion woman's life

A Hiltons woman is now facing an involuntary manslaughter charge following an investigation into a July 16 vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Marion woman.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Washington County General District Court, 20-year-old Gracie Dimit was riding in the driver's side rear passenger seat of the vehicle when the driver, 21-year-old Lauren Nicole Salyer, lost control of the vehicle in a curve on Itta Bena Road near Emory & Henry College, slid off the roadway and struck a tree.

Dimit was declared dead at the scene and another passenger was airlifted to a hospital. Salyer was taken to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of a laceration and another passenger escaped the crash with no injuries, according to the complaint.

Salyer told Virginia State Trooper D.J. Hess that she had been driving at 45 mph. Hess noted in the complaint that the VSP Division IV crash team also estimated the vehicle had been traveling at that speed. The speed limit on the gravel road is 35 mph, Hess wrote.

The complaint also makes mention of a video witnesses said was sent out “prior to the crash befor [sic] going down the hill to the curve,” but does not go into further detail.