The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Marion man Monday night.
According to a VSP release, the crash occurred on Whitetop Road just north of Dry Branch Road when a 1995 Ford F-250 traveling north rounded a curve and lost control, struck a guardrail and overturned,
The driver, 63-year-old Dennis J. Greer, of Marion, died at the scene.
The release notes that no additional information is available at this time as the crash remains under investigation.
