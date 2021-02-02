 Skip to main content
Chilhowie Drug offers $5,000 reward for information in January burglary
Chilhowie Drug offers $5,000 reward for information in January burglary

Chilhowie Burglary
Submitted photos

Chilhowie Police are continuing to investigate a pharmacy burglary that occurred on January 12th, Chilhowie Chief of Police Andrew Moss said.

“We hope these stills will help in identifying the person(s) involved in the theft.”

Chilhowie Drug is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the individual(s) involved in the burglary.

People with any information are encouraged to contact the Chilhowie Police Department or the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 783-7204.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Chilhowie Police Department in the investigation of this case.

