Whittaker indicted in Marion homicide

A Marion man has been indicted in the killing of a woman whose body was found in a home that caught fire in Marion in mid-March.

Jason Emory Whittaker, 38, was named a person of interest in the killing of 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer shortly after police discovered her body on March 18. On Wednesday, Smyth County Commonwealth Attorney Roy Evans reconvened a grand jury which handed down indictments charging Whittaker with murder, abduction, arson and cruelty to animals.

According to a release from the Marion Police Department, the indictments represent the culmination of months of investigative work by the Marion PD, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police. The release noted that Det. Brian Sexton and Det. Sgt. Wes Thomas of the Marion PD devoted countless hours of investigative and forensic effort during the two-month investigation.

The investigation into Greer’s death began after police found her body inside a burned home on North Chestnut Street in Marion. The medical examiner's office in Roanoke ruled her death a homicide in March, but has not officially released a cause of death.

