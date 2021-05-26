Whittaker indicted in Marion homicide

A Marion man has been indicted in the killing of a woman whose body was found in a home that caught fire in Marion in mid-March.
Jason Emory Whittaker, 38, was named a person of interest in the killing of 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer shortly after police discovered her body on March 18. On Wednesday, Smyth County Commonwealth Attorney Roy Evans reconvened a grand jury which handed down indictments charging Whittaker with murder, abduction, arson and cruelty to animals.
According to a release from the Marion Police Department, the indictments represent the culmination of months of investigative work by the Marion PD, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police. The release noted that Det. Brian Sexton and Det. Sgt. Wes Thomas of the Marion PD devoted countless hours of investigative and forensic effort during the two-month investigation.
The investigation into Greer’s death began after police found her body inside a burned home on North Chestnut Street in Marion. The medical examiner's office in Roanoke ruled her death a homicide in March, but has not officially released a cause of death.
In a search warrant affidavit filed in Smyth County Circuit Court in March, Marion investigators said the woman was found lying face down in the bathroom area of the home with suspected blood around her head and face. As part of the search of the home, a screw driver and several swabs of the red stain were collected from the bathroom area. Police said a dog was also found dead inside the home. A necropsy report determined that the dog suffered from smoke inhalation, police said.
Investigators also observed a long nylon strap that was wrapped around Greer's neck and appeared to have been tied to shower curtain rod, according to the affidavit, but it is unclear at this time if strangulation was a contributing factor to her death.
Marion Police Chief John Clair said Greer had been staying at the home when she was killed and a motive for the killing has not yet been determined.
Following a manhunt for Whittaker after the discovery of Greer's body, police in Surry County, North Carolina took him into custody after he was accused of attacking another man there with a machete. He was also held on a fugitive from justice charge in an unrelated domestic assault charge out of Marion.
At this time, Whittaker remains in Surry County, where he faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge. Clair said Evans, who could not immediately be reached for comment following the grand jury's return of the indictments, will begin working with North Carolina authorities to bring him back to Virginia to stand trial.