Three injured in crash with Smyth County school bus

Three people including a student were injured early Tuesday morning when a passenger car collided with a school bus in Marion.

According to the Virginia State Police, the Smyth County school bus was stopped in the 2000 block of Lee Highway at 7:45 a.m. to pick up a student when a Honda Civic drove into the back of the bus.

The driver of the Honda was transported to Smyth County Hospital for treatment.

The school bus had 17 elementary school students on board. The bus driver and one student were transported for treatment of minor injuries.

According to Dr. Dennis Carter, superintendent of Smyth County Schools, the students were headed to Oak Point Elementary School. The bus heading north on Highway 11 was stopped about midway between the Dip Dog and the old Skyview Drive-In when the accident occurred.

Another bus was brought to the site to transport the students to school, Carter said, and parents were contacted.

Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.