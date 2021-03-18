Marion police, fire crews respond to report of 'shots fired', structure fire

Updated with new information
Marion authorities are investigating following an early morning house fire and reports of possible shots being fired.
According to a release, Marion Police and Marion Fire/EMS were called to the residence in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street around 2:30 this morning after they received a report of the structure fire, followed by reports of a possible fight and shots being fired.
When crews arrived, the residence was fully involved in flames, according to the release.
Around 8 this morning, Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm said crews were still working to contain hotspots before investigators could gain entry to the home.
At this time, he said, reports of the gunfire were not yet confirmed, saying the sounds neighbors heard could have come from the fire.
The Marion Police Department requested assistance from the Virginia State Police in the investigation.
We will have more information on this story as it comes available.