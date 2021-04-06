Hungry for a song: Marion police chief tracks down record of ballad celebrating Hungry Mother

In the ballad, he sings of the “rough and rugged mountains.”

He didn’t leave Smyth County until he joined the Army, where he served as a medic.

When he returned, Williams worked for Brunswick (today’s General Dynamics), helping design and build satellites and other equipment. He also was widely sought after as a repairman, especially for TVs and vacuums. Over his lifetime, he also did stints as a finish carpenter and police officer.

Emery reflected, “He was good at anything he wanted to do.”

Another fondness his daughters recalled was horses and his cowboy hat. For years, they said, you never saw him walk out of the house without his cowboy hat.”

Among his interests, Williams liked to learn about the Native Americans who once lived in these mountains. For his ballad, he chose the legend that invokes an Indian raiding party that captured a man and his wife and child. The woman escaped with the child and they were later encountered along the creek and the child says the famous words: “Hungry, Mammy.”

The late historian Mack Sturgill, in his book, Hungry Mother: History and Legends, said that legend wasn’t well known in this area prior to the coming of the park.