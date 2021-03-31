Marion man convicted of coercing minors via Snapchat sentenced to 27 years in prison

A Marion man convicted of using Snapchat to coerce underage girls into sending him sexually explicit photos was sentenced Tuesday in federal court.

Hunter Royal, 23, previously pleaded guilty to one count of persuading, inducing, enticing or coercing minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar's office. Bubar and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Raymond Villanueva made the announcement.

The release said Royal had contacted numerous girls, some of them as young as 12 years old. He was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison.

“Royal exploited these minor victims, meeting them online, and is a parent's worst nightmare. This lengthy sentence ought to send a clear message to would-be online predators: Your behavior will not be tolerated, and you will be brought to justice,” Bubar said. “These cases are some of the most important that we do, and I am grateful for the hard work of Homeland Security and our other federal and local law enforcement partners, who will continue to work tirelessly to vindicate the interests of vulnerable victims and protect them from harm.”