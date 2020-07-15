A rapid increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Appalachian Highlands has Ballad Health officials warning that proper health precautions must be taken to contain the spread of the illness.
According to a Friday release from the health system, 94 new cases were reported in 21 counties of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on July 9 alone. The drastic increases appear to be much heavier on the Tennessee side, though Virginia localities within the health system's area are also seeing an uptick at a slower rate. The Southwest Virginia region is currently at a 4.8% positivity rate, still well below the state’s benchmark.
Ballad Health officials warned on Friday and again on Wednesday that not only is the coronavirus continuing to spread, but that the pandemic is on the brink of becoming much worse.
“The number of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals is rapidly increasing on a weekly basis,” said Dr. Clay Runnels, chief physician executive for Ballad Health. “The disease is spreading more rapidly than ever, and it poses a serious threat to our community. Each of us is at risk, and it's up to each of us to take precautions to slow the disease."
Headquartered in Johnson City, Ballad Health operates 21 hospitals in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, including those in Smyth and Washington counties, and the City of Bristol, which fall within the Virginia Department of Health's Mount Rogers Health District.
In April, Ballad CEO Alan Levine said the health system would primarily use six of its facilities to treat COVID-19, the nearest being Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon.
While Virginia isn't seeing the same surge in case numbers as surrounding states, the health district is seeing a steady increase in case counts.
Mount Rogers Population Health Manager Breanne Forbes Hubbard said particularly high case numbers are being seen in the Twin County community. Galax, with a total 292 cases, now leads the commonwealth in infection rate by population. Carroll County follows closely behind in case numbers within the health district, reaching 263 on Wednesday.
By Wednesday, Smyth County reported 46 total cases. That number does not include those who are part of an outbreak at the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, where at least 12 employees have now tested positive for the virus. Sheriff Chip Shuler said those employees include court bailiffs, patrol deputies, and command and support staff.
As a result, the Smyth County Courthouse and the county administration building have been closed until Monday for disinfecting. The sheriff’s office is also closed to the public until test results come back for all employees.
Wednesday also saw three additional cases reported in Wythe County, where the total reached 62. Among that total is a reported outbreak at Carrington Place at Rural Retreat.
Grayson County tallied 95 cases on Wednesday, Washington county recorded 90 and Bristol recorded 14. Bland County, which recorded its first case late in the pandemic, reports just three cases.
“We know that it does not take much for COVID-19 to get into a community and rapidly spread,” Hubbard said in a Monday email. “What keeps us from having the same high numbers as surrounding states are the preventive, protective steps we take NOW. It is critical to social distance, wear a face covering in public, avoid crowds/large gatherings, wash hands and stay home when sick. Even if you dislike the mask mandate, please err on the side of caution and wear a face covering to protect your community.”
While case counts are largely stable in most of Virginia, spikes in parts of the state like the Hampton Roads area prompted Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to crack down on enforcement of the state-wide mask mandate and social distancing requirements.
On Tuesday, Northam said that VDH, the Department of Agriculture, Virginia ABC and other licensing agencies will be conducting unannounced inspections on businesses. While those inspections will be focused in the Hampton Roads area, they will also be seen across the rest of Virginia.
“If you own a restaurant or a business and you’re not following the regulations, your license will be on the line and we will not hesitate to take action if needed,” he said.
On Wednesday, Northam announced that Virginia has adopted emergency workplace safety standards that require all employers to mandate social distancing measures and face coverings for employees in customer-facing positions. When social distancing is not possible, employees must have frequent access to hand washing and sanitizer, and regularly cleaned high-contact surfaces. The new standards also require employers to notify employees within 24 hours if a coworker has tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Friday, Runnels said following proper health precautions is key in both protecting the community and returning to normalcy.
“If you're clamoring for a return to normal, but not wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing, or being hypervigilant about hand hygiene, you're not helping our community reach that goal. In fact, by refusing to take sensible steps to protect yourself and others, you could be causing serious damage to those around you.”
He expressed concern that the steep increase in cases could cause Ballad's hospitals and medical facilities to become overwhelmed, which could lead to overflowing intensive care units and supply shortages that have struck hospital and health systems in other states.
In a Wednesday press conference, Ballad officials said their patient capacity was at 78.6%, with 60 COVID-19 patients. Fourteen of those are in the ICU, with eight on ventilators.
With flu season just around the corner, Runnels and other Ballad leaders worry that the number of people in the Appalachian Highlands who need major healthcare intervention will outpace hospital units' capacities and staffing levels.
“Unless major steps are taken now, by everyone, to slow COVID-19, we could be facing a situation in which we have to make serious decisions about how we deliver care, and if we're going to be able to provide certain healthcare services for everyone who needs them,” Runnels said. “These kinds of difficult choices might have seemed far-fetched once upon a time, but as the COVID-19 curve climbs higher, that scenario becomes more and more real.”
Hubbard said Mount Rogers’ numbers are not trending in the direction health officials would like.
“We have additional risk factors coming up as we move into fall, across the state and in our region,” she said. “We share concerns about increasing cases and the strain on health care resources. Whether the concerning numbers become part of a sustained trend in the wrong direction or are simply a blip is up to all of us. We will determine the course f this pandemic with our choices and actions.”
The most effective precautionary measures include wearing a face covering while in public, keeping at least a 6-foot distance from another individual, covering coughs and sneezes, frequent hand washing, frequent disinfection of highly touched areas and staying at home when feeling sick.
