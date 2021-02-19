Marion, Abingdon police chiefs to take part in E&H forum addressing police brutality

A racially-provoked beating led Isaiah McKinnon to police work more than 60 years ago despite the fact that the men who beat the school boy were law enforcement officers.
The now retired Detroit police chief hasn’t stopped working to end such brutality and improve policing. He’s bringing his message to Southwest Virginia next week in a forum that will also feature Marion’s police chief, John Clair, and Abingdon's police chief, Jon Holbrook.
Last summer, Dr. McKinnon told NPR that he was leaving school one day in 1957 when four officers grabbed him, “threw me up against a car and proceeded to brutally beat me and then at some point told me to get my a** out of there.”
That night, the young McKinnon decided he was going to become a police officer.
He told NPR that “it was important for me to try and do something from within.”
In 1965, he donned the uniform of the Detroit Police Department.
His badge didn’t protect him from racism. The officer he was assigned to work with on his first night with the DPD called him the N-word and refused to speak to him for the entire shift. Black people also refused to speak to him, seeing him as a turncoat.
Two years later, several racists among his police peers tried to kill McKinnon. That attempt on his life didn’t deter the man, who served as chief of DPD from 1993 to 1998 and then served his city as its deputy mayor from 2013 to 2016. The author of three books, McKinnon now serves as a professor at University of Detroit Mercy.
Monday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. McKinnon will share his story and insights during an Emory & Henry College Zoom forum titled “Justice, Peace & Police Brutality: The Truth About Good Policing.” The free forum, hosted by E&H’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is open to the community.
The Rev. Sharon Bowers, who serves as director of the Inclusion and Dialogue Center, said the center sees police brutality as an issue of importance for the U.S. and the world. The topic has gained momentum since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer and the apparent disparity with how white rioters were treated on Jan. 6 as the attacked the U.S. Capitol.
E&H, Bowers said, believes that education and dialogue are keys to getting to good policing and equality overall.
Bowers, who also serves as E&H’s associate chaplain, said racism “concerns us all…. We’re all tied together.”
She reflected on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s statement: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
Bowers came to E&H last July from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville where she had a reputation of being able to galvanize and bring together students for good causes.
She hopes this forum and others will give people a place where they feel comfortable discussing difficult subjects.
E&H and Southwest Virginia Community College recently partnered to host “Bridge to Change: The New Freedom Movement in Southwest Virginia” to promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion education for the colleges and the community.
In the Bridge to Change’s first program last week, Bowers said, participants described the forum as “a warm, safe and brave place” where they could explore issues and be intentional. Particularly when talking about matters of race, Bowers said that people are often afraid they’re going to say the wrong thing, but these forums hope to move away from that worry.
Marion PD Chief John Clair will join some of his peers on a panel discussion that follows McKinnon’s talk.
He knows tough questions are expected to be part of the dialogue. A list of potential questions prepared to get the panelists thinking ahead addressed defunding the police, accountability in law enforcement, how they felt watching George Floyd’s murder, and how this country could get to “good policing.”
Still, Clair believes it’s his duty to help drive the conversation. “As a law enforcement leader, it’s my responsibility to participate in dialogue…. It’s my responsibility to serve the whole community.”
Conversations, he said, no matter how frustrating or hard, are “the only way to work toward solutions.”
In developing all of E&H Black History Month programming, Bowers gave credit to Carleigh Blaylock, the office’s director of programs.
Interested community members can find a registration link for the Zoom forum at https://www.ehc.edu/lyceum-program/events/.