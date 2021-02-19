Marion, Abingdon police chiefs to take part in E&H forum addressing police brutality

A racially-provoked beating led Isaiah McKinnon to police work more than 60 years ago despite the fact that the men who beat the school boy were law enforcement officers.

The now retired Detroit police chief hasn’t stopped working to end such brutality and improve policing. He’s bringing his message to Southwest Virginia next week in a forum that will also feature Marion’s police chief, John Clair, and Abingdon's police chief, Jon Holbrook.

Last summer, Dr. McKinnon told NPR that he was leaving school one day in 1957 when four officers grabbed him, “threw me up against a car and proceeded to brutally beat me and then at some point told me to get my a** out of there.”

That night, the young McKinnon decided he was going to become a police officer.

He told NPR that “it was important for me to try and do something from within.”

In 1965, he donned the uniform of the Detroit Police Department.

His badge didn’t protect him from racism. The officer he was assigned to work with on his first night with the DPD called him the N-word and refused to speak to him for the entire shift. Black people also refused to speak to him, seeing him as a turncoat.