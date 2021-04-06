Saltville council asks for revisions to EMS budget

Saltville council members heard from new EMS Chief Kyle Brewster about a tentative budget for emergency services but asked him to revise it for further discussion on April 13.
Brewster had prepared a budget allowing for three EMS vehicles along with equipment and personnel salaries. The first year amount was estimated at approximately $920,372 with over half that amount allocated for salaries and the rest for obtaining three vehicles and equipment. The second year was estimated at over $644,000.
This is a “Cadillac proposal to solve all our needs,” Brewster said, with the ability to adjust costs.
The majority of the equipment can be funded through grants, and that was not included in the budget proposal, he said, until grants are sought. This budget was for “straight out purchase.” He budgeted for 10 employees including himself.
Council asked Brewster to adjust the proposed budget allowing for two vehicles rather than three. This proposal will be discussed at 6 p.m. on April 13 prior to the regular council meeting at 7 p.m.
The rescue squad building also needs some attention such as repairs to the roof and garage doors.
Town Manager Brian Martin and Brewster plan to meet with their county counterparts to discuss county support for Saltville taking on the rescue squad services.
The discussion involving the town taking over EMS services is still preliminary depending on county support, Martin said.
Discussion has also been held with the medical director serving EMS in Marion and Chilhowie about him serving Saltville as well.
Saltville has been looking into taking on the rescue squad as a town agency since late last year. Town council recently adopted a resolution seeking the county’s support in this exploratory effort. Funding support may be sought as town and county budget discussions begin this spring.
“We want the best service possible for the town and its citizens,” said Mayor Todd Young. “Like the county looked at a county-wide service, we’re looking at the town operating a service.”
“The town wants the county’s support to see if this is a viable option and if so then move forward with the best situation for the town,” said Curtis Crawford, county emergency management coordinator.
The county is tasked with designating who provides emergency medical services and in what areas, Crawford said. According to state code and the Designated Emergency Response Resolution, the county gives permission to an organization to provide emergency medical services.
In other business at the meeting, council accepted the bid from Danny Hanshew for mowing services in the town. He asked for monthly payment of $3,500 for the cemetery, $8,500 for the town, and $2,500 for the trails.
For years, the town has used the services of jail inmate trustees for mowing services but this was curtailed during the pandemic. Police Chief Erik Puckett who oversees the program said once all potential inmates had been vaccinated, their services may be available.
The town is also looking to hire three supervisors for the inmate trustee program. Applications will be accepted until April 28. A special called meeting is planned on April 30 at 6 p.m. to review the applications.