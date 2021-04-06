Saltville council asks for revisions to EMS budget

“The town wants the county’s support to see if this is a viable option and if so then move forward with the best situation for the town,” said Curtis Crawford, county emergency management coordinator.

The county is tasked with designating who provides emergency medical services and in what areas, Crawford said. According to state code and the Designated Emergency Response Resolution, the county gives permission to an organization to provide emergency medical services.

In other business at the meeting, council accepted the bid from Danny Hanshew for mowing services in the town. He asked for monthly payment of $3,500 for the cemetery, $8,500 for the town, and $2,500 for the trails.

For years, the town has used the services of jail inmate trustees for mowing services but this was curtailed during the pandemic. Police Chief Erik Puckett who oversees the program said once all potential inmates had been vaccinated, their services may be available.

The town is also looking to hire three supervisors for the inmate trustee program. Applications will be accepted until April 28. A special called meeting is planned on April 30 at 6 p.m. to review the applications.