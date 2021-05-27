Motorcycle crash claims life of Hillsville man

Virginia State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Hillsville man in Smyth County.
According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Monday, May 24 at 6:24 p.m. after the driver of a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling North on Highway 16 near Route 617 lost control while coming out of a curve. The release states that the motorcycle crossed the center line and laid over. The driver, 49-year-old David S. Greer Jr. was thrown from the motorcycle and into the southbound lane where he was struck by an oncoming Nissan Frontier.
Greer was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center where he died of his injuries on Tuesday. The release notes Greer was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Frontier was not injured in the crash.