Motorcycle crash claims life of Hillsville man

According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Monday, May 24 at 6:24 p.m. after the driver of a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling North on Highway 16 near Route 617 lost control while coming out of a curve. The release states that the motorcycle crossed the center line and laid over. The driver, 49-year-old David S. Greer Jr. was thrown from the motorcycle and into the southbound lane where he was struck by an oncoming Nissan Frontier.