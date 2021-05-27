Marion proposes 10% increase to water and sewer rate

Marion’s water and sewer customers could see a 10% rate increase in the coming months if the town’s proposed $14 million budget is OK’d.
Septic haulers and others who dispose sludge with the town could also see an upward tick in the fees they pay.
The water and sewer rate increase is largely attributed to funding debt service for the upcoming phases of CIRP -- the Comprehensive Infrastructure Replacement Program, a plan to replace about 85% of the town’s aging underground utility system, a phase at a time, over 15 years. The project is broken into 711 individual projects. Implemented in 2016, it’s been under way for five years. For the first four years, each town budget included a 5% rate increase.
Town officials created CIRP after seeing the impact as its older water lines and other systems begin to fail piece by piece.
In the 2021-22 budget, CIRP is projected to cost just under $2.3 million.
The septic disposal rates are proposed to increase from 10¢ a gallon to 12¢ a gallon for deliveries made Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The rate will jump to 18¢ a gallon for Saturday and Sunday deliveries.
Marion, Town Manager Bill Rush said, is one of the few area sewer treatment plants that will accept sludge for treatment and disposal. He noted that neither Washington nor Wythe County accepts the septic waste and while Abingdon and Wytheville do accept sludge it’s only for individuals living in their communities. Chilhowie and Saltville, he said, don’t accept it. Without Marion treating it, septic haulers and others who use the service would have to travel to Radford, Bristol or perhaps even Blountville to dispose of sludge, he noted. “The service needs to be provided,” Rush said, but he added that handling the sludge costs Marion to treat it and the waste has an impact on the town’s sewer treatment plant. He specifically noted the additional chemicals and employee time required to handle septic waste.
The town manager estimated the fee increase amounts to about $8 per truckload.
For the proposed budget, the town has projected the sewer plant’s costs to come in at $671,700.
No other tax or fee increases are included in the proposed 2021-22 budget that must be in place by July 1 when the new fiscal year begins.
Overall, the Public Works Department is one of the town’s most costly operations, covering a gamut of services that directly impact residents’ lives. For the coming year, that department is allocated about $2.8 million.
In the 2021-22 budget, the police department’s expenses come in at about $1.9 million while the costs for fire and EMS services are projected to be $630,600.
The total budget for the coming year is projected at just over $14 million.
Citizens will have an opportunity to offer input on the proposed budget during a public hearing on Monday, June 7, at 5:30 p.m.
That evening’s meeting will also include two other public hearings.
One of those hearings will accept comments on the town’s negotiation with ATMOS regarding its franchise. The other hearing will accept citizen input on a request for Marion to vacate a portion of town-owned right of way on Columbia Avenue. A contiguous landowner wants to buy that portion of the undeveloped right of way to build a home.