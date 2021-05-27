Marion proposes 10% increase to water and sewer rate

Marion’s water and sewer customers could see a 10% rate increase in the coming months if the town’s proposed $14 million budget is OK’d.

Septic haulers and others who dispose sludge with the town could also see an upward tick in the fees they pay.

The water and sewer rate increase is largely attributed to funding debt service for the upcoming phases of CIRP -- the Comprehensive Infrastructure Replacement Program, a plan to replace about 85% of the town’s aging underground utility system, a phase at a time, over 15 years. The project is broken into 711 individual projects. Implemented in 2016, it’s been under way for five years. For the first four years, each town budget included a 5% rate increase.

Town officials created CIRP after seeing the impact as its older water lines and other systems begin to fail piece by piece.

In the 2021-22 budget, CIRP is projected to cost just under $2.3 million.

The septic disposal rates are proposed to increase from 10¢ a gallon to 12¢ a gallon for deliveries made Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The rate will jump to 18¢ a gallon for Saturday and Sunday deliveries.