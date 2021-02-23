Washington County police pursuit ends in foot chase in Marion

A Boone's Mill man and two women were taken into custody Tuesday morning following a high-speed chase that began in Washington County and ended in a foot pursuit behind the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion.

The pursuit began on Interstate 81 after Capt. Jason Shepherd clocked a Dodge truck traveling north at 86 mph. Shepherd said when he attempted to stop the truck, the driver instead sped up, leading Shepherd on a chase that hit speeds of about 105 mph. Shepherd said the truck swerved in and out of both lanes and disregarded a road closure in a construction zone and struck traffic control devices to pass through the area.

Smyth County deputies and Virginia State Police took over the pursuit at the Smyth County line. The truck exited the interstate in Marion where the driver and two passengers eventually abandoned the vehicle behind SWVMHI campus and took off on foot into the woods, Shepherd said. After a brief search of the woods, the three individuals were taken into custody.

Shepherd said the truck had been reported stolen out of Botetourt County on Monday.