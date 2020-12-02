 Skip to main content
Marion, Adwolfe firefighters respond to Iron Street house fire
Iron Street House Fire 1
Linda Burchette | Smyth County News & Messenger

Responders from Marion Fire/EMS Department, Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department and Marion Police Department answered the call to a structure fire around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 312 South Iron Street in Marion.

The fire appeared to have started in the attic of the house while residents were in the main downstairs area.

A woman living in the house said they were watching television and the TV suddenly popped and went off. “Then a man was knocking on the door and said your house is on fire,” she said.

The woman escaped with other family members and one of two cats. The other cat had gone into hiding.

Flames tore through the roof of the house as firefighters sought to control the blaze.

Iron Street House Fire 2
