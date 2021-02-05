Woodbridge man faces charges after Smyth deputy finds five pounds of marijuana in vehicle search

A Woodbridge man is facing charges in Smyth County after police found him transporting five pounds of marijuana on Interstate 81 last weekend, said Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler.

According to a news release from SCSO, 28-year-old Adrian James Timmons was pulled over after a deputy shooting radar on the interstate clocked him driving 87 mph.

While issuing the speeding ticket, the deputy smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, the release said, and Timmons admitted to having about a pound in the car.

A search of the vehicle turned up five vacuum sealed bags weighing about a pound each, according to the release. Police also learned the marijuana was to be delivered to Bristol, Virginia.

While possession of an ounce or less of marijuana has been decriminalized in Virginia, possession of larger quantities, distributing or transporting the plant remains a criminal offense.

Timmons was charged with one count transporting five or more pounds of marijuana and one count speeding. He is being held at the regional jail in Abingdon on a $3,500 secured bond.