Smyth judge certifies charge in Chilhowie stabbing to grand jury

A fourth witness, Layne Gerbich, said he had stopped in the parking lot of a church next door to the apartment to talk to someone on his phone and noticed “two people having a scuffle.”

The proximity of the altercation also varied, with Kegley and Carter saying it happened on the lawn and Ray and Gerbich saying it took place in front of the church.

Kegley said he didn't see the knife, but “I turned around and I got stabbed” in the abdomen.

Gerbich, who said he knew McGhee, but didn't realize he was one of the men in the scuffle, said McGhee ran to his car, jumped in the back seat and told him to “go”. Gerbich didn't see the stabbing, he said, but “I could tell something was off.”

After McGhee calmed down, “he said, 'I just stabbed someone in self-defense. Can I borrow your phone to call 9-1-1,'” Gerbich said.

Chilhowie Police later picked McGhee up at his home and placed him under arrest.

Kegley said he spent just under 24 hours in the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, having his wound repaired and treated. He was out of work for two weeks, he said, and is still on light duty.