Missing Marion woman found safe

The nearly four-year search for a Marion woman who went missing in May 2017 came to an end late Tuesday evening when Marion investigators made long-awaited contact with her.

Tuesday afternoon, the Marion Police Department received information from another regional law enforcement agency that now 27-year-old Jami Megan LaBeth Pakacki was alive and well.

Marion Police Cheif John Clair, Lt Rusty Hamm and Det. Sgt. Wes Thomas were able to drive out and meet with Pakacki in person this evening.

“I would describe this evening as miraculous and I know that everyone at the Marion Police Department agrees,” Clair said. “I think often cases like these don't necessarily have happy endings and we're extremely pleased that this one has.”

The Marion PD got the notification after Pakacki had a non-criminal contact with the other agency, Clair said. When that agency ran her name and date of birth and discovered she was considered missing and endangered, they reached out to Marion law enforcement.

Clair did not disclose many details, but said Pakacki appears to have left on her own accord.

“We have interviewed her, we have confirmed that she is safe, she is happy and she is well,” Clair said.