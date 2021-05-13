Marion PD clears first steps to becoming accredited

The previous Marion PD policy manual was about half the size of today's two-volume manual and was last updated in 2002 and reviewed in 2005. To further contrast the advances in policing in the last few decades, an older version the department has on display in its lobby consists of only 16 pages. Clair estimates that manual to be circa 1988.

That's not to say the standards set by the commission weren't already in practice—they just weren't all documented as standard policy.

“There are certain things that everybody does, that everybody knows to do, but we didn't necessarily have it in writing. So, it's a process of defining those things in writing,” Clair said.

To comply with the commission's standards, agencies seeking accreditation must have policies in place regarding everything from officers' oaths of office to the use of deadly force and all that falls in between.

“What I've had to do is go in and maybe elaborate a little more on the procedures that have to be taking place and the document[ation] that has to occur,” Eades said.

The biggest change the department has seen comes with the way they document their reports.