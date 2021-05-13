Marion PD clears first steps to becoming accredited

The Marion Police Department is one step closer to becoming a state accredited law enforcement agency.
The department was given the all-clear during a mock policy assessment conducted by members of the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission earlier this month.
In a letter to Police Chief John Clair, one assessor wrote that she was confident that the agency “is well on its way to succeeding in the accreditation process.”
The mock assessment is a “dry run” of sorts for agencies seeking accreditation to ensure they meet the 747 standards set by the commission before the real assessment begins.
“We're halfway there, but in some sense we have less than halfway left,” Clair explained.
The accreditation process is made up of two parts: compiling policies and procedures that comply with each of the commission's standards, and proving that the police department actually follows those policies and procedures.
The first portion is the most difficult and time-consuming to prepare for, Clair said. Although he began building the framework for seeking accreditation when he took the reins of the police department in 2017, much work was left to be done. Accreditation Manager Officer Amber Eades has spent the last year or more working to draft new policies and refine existing ones since the Marion PD first applied for accreditation in January 2020.
The previous Marion PD policy manual was about half the size of today's two-volume manual and was last updated in 2002 and reviewed in 2005. To further contrast the advances in policing in the last few decades, an older version the department has on display in its lobby consists of only 16 pages. Clair estimates that manual to be circa 1988.
That's not to say the standards set by the commission weren't already in practice—they just weren't all documented as standard policy.
“There are certain things that everybody does, that everybody knows to do, but we didn't necessarily have it in writing. So, it's a process of defining those things in writing,” Clair said.
To comply with the commission's standards, agencies seeking accreditation must have policies in place regarding everything from officers' oaths of office to the use of deadly force and all that falls in between.
“What I've had to do is go in and maybe elaborate a little more on the procedures that have to be taking place and the document[ation] that has to occur,” Eades said.
The biggest change the department has seen comes with the way they document their reports.
Officers are now required to document interactions and administrative procedures more frequently and in much more detail than they previously did. The department's also standardized procedures for things like obtaining search warrants, responding to reports of domestic assault, child abuse and neglect, and mental illness, among others.
“Accreditation is a proven management model for law enforcement,” Eades said.
Virginia Law Enforcement Accreditation Coalition President Laura Shelton said attaining accreditation is essentially a level of protection—not just for the agency, but also individual officers, the municipality and the community.
She explained that the standards are decided upon based on the best practices for law enforcement and include a lot of high-risk categories, such as the use of deadly force. Each agency seeking accreditation must have policies that fit those best practices and show proof that they are being followed.
“So, if you have a policy that addresses those standards that is scrutinized by a team of assessors and you're following your department's policy that has been scrutinized by those assessors, you know that you are performing to the highest level of professionalism within the profession, so it is a protection for everybody,” Shelton said.
A recognition of professional excellence, accreditation also ensures a level of transparency and accountability with the public, as well as consistency within the department, Shelton pointed out.
That's exactly what the Marion PD has striven for, Clair said, and achieving accreditation would essentially authenticate those efforts.
“It's one thing to say that you're a highly accountable, transparent, professional agency and it's another thing to independently prove that,” he said. “I want to prove that we possess the ways of doing business that modern, highly accountable agencies should possess. I want us to be subject to the highest professional standards. And, I would hope that would give our community confidence.”
Some speculate that, at some point, accreditation will become mandatory for Virginia agencies. Already, agencies applying to receive certain federal funding must be accredited. That move came in June 2020 when former President Donald Trump signed the Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities, which requires those agencies to be credentialed by independent bodies to receive discretionary grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Shelton said Virginia is home to approximately 370 law enforcement agencies with 99 of those accredited by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. An additional 52 Virginia agencies are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, a national accrediting agency. West of Roanoke, approximately 16 agencies are accredited by either commission.
With some federal funding now tied to accreditation and with recent state-level police reforms, Shelton said the commission is seeing an increase in agencies either applying for accreditation or expressing interest in the process. The Marion Police Department and the Smyth County Sheriff's Office are among 30 agencies currently seeking state accreditation.
With additional police reforms likely on the horizon, Shelton, who also serves as the accreditation manager for the Woodstock Police Department, said accredited agencies have an advantage when it comes to making such transitions when new laws are handed down or when new best practices come into play.
“We have a community of other law enforcement agencies that are looking at the same thing: How do I prevent this? How do I get ahead of the game? So, by being accredited, it does give you an advantage,” she said.
Clair hopes to have the assessors in Marion by the end of the year to evaluate the department.
Following the mock policy assessment, Eades will go back and address suggestions the assessors made, such as cleaning up the language in some of the policies and procedures. She'll then begin to hunt down evidence the department needs to prove it follows those policies and procedures.
When the team of assessors visit Marion, they'll “examine every square inch of the operations,” Clair said. They'll ride along with officers, examine how they handle their calls and test their knowledge. They'll inspect patrol vehicles, equipment and the evidence room. They'll also visit with town council members and get input from citizens.
“Every component that makes a police department will be examined,” Eades explained.
If the department is awarded accreditation, Eades will then be tasked with monitoring the department's continued adherence. Accredited agencies are evaluated by the commission on a yearly basis with re-accreditation evaluations every four years.