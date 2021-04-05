Emory & Henry launches nursing school, BSN program at School of Health Sciences in Marion

“We are proud to work with Emory & Henry as they help fulfill the need for healthcare workers within the Appalachian Highlands,” said Smithgall. “We have worked with Emory & Henry’s nursing leadership in the development of the School of Nursing, and we are happy to provide clinical placements at Ballad Health so that nursing students can gain critical, clinical education during their training.”

Smithgall added, “We look forward to hiring nurses, who are trained regionally and who want to care for patients in our community upon graduation. We fully believe that Emory & Henry will produce high-quality leaders and caring nurses who want to serve their community right here in the Appalachian Highlands.”

Fincher said that she is looking forward to working with Ferguson and the members of the team that will develop the School of Nursing program.