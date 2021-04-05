Emory & Henry launches nursing school, BSN program at School of Health Sciences in Marion

Inspired by the need for more nurses made starkly plain during the pandemic, Emory & Henry College is enhancing its healthcare education opportunities with a new Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at the School of Health Sciences in Marion.
College officials announced the program during a gathering at the main college campus Thursday morning. The BSN degree will be offered through the new School of Nursing beginning this fall.
Interested students will be working on pre-requisite classes to determine admittance into the program during their sophomore year in 2022.
“Our goal is to prepare nurses who provide high quality care, can demonstrate critical thinking skills, and can assist patients in navigating an increasingly complex healthcare system, with increased focus on health promotion,” said Dr. Lou Fincher, Vice President and Dean of School of Health Sciences at Emory & Henry College.
The College received approval from the Virginia Board of Nursing to move forward with the traditional Bachelor of Nursing program. The baccalaureate degree program is also pursuing initial accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. Graduates will be prepared to sit for the NCLEX-RN licensure exam to become Registered Nurses.
E&H recently named Dr. Laurie Anne Ferguson the Founding Dean of the School of Nursing. She brings extensive experience in the nursing profession in both education and clinical work. Most recently, Dr. Ferguson served as Dean of the College of Nursing and Health and Director of the School of Nursing at Loyola University in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Ferguson said at the announcement that she feels privileged by the appointment.
“One of the many reasons I was attracted to the position at Emory & Henry was the support of local healthcare organizations, the outstanding facilities and really world class simulation in classrooms along with a supportive work environment committed to interprofessional education practice,” she said. “My first weeks have only confirmed what a caring and supportive team we have committed to providing world class education and preparing the next generation of healthcare providers.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for more nurses,” Ferguson added, “and underscored the need to shift from acute care to more population-focused community-based care.”
Lesser known, Ferguson said, is that nurses are the largest part of the healthcare workforce, and more nurses are needed in Southwest Virginia and beyond. Research shows, she added, that positive patient outcomes are enhanced by nurses with higher education and degrees.
Nursing, she said, is an honorable profession. “The hours are long but the rewards are great. Nursing is for those who love science and people.”
Ferguson noted the state-of-the-art labs and classrooms at both the main campus and Marion campus and the importance of clinical placements for the students.
“One of the biggest challenges to launching a new nursing program is securing clinical placements,” she said. “Ballad’s commitment to supporting education is a win-win for our region.”
Speaking to the gathering by video was Dr. Lisa Smithgall, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive at Ballad Health.
“We are proud to work with Emory & Henry as they help fulfill the need for healthcare workers within the Appalachian Highlands,” said Smithgall. “We have worked with Emory & Henry’s nursing leadership in the development of the School of Nursing, and we are happy to provide clinical placements at Ballad Health so that nursing students can gain critical, clinical education during their training.”
Smithgall added, “We look forward to hiring nurses, who are trained regionally and who want to care for patients in our community upon graduation. We fully believe that Emory & Henry will produce high-quality leaders and caring nurses who want to serve their community right here in the Appalachian Highlands.”
Fincher said that she is looking forward to working with Ferguson and the members of the team that will develop the School of Nursing program.
“We strongly believe that the strong liberal arts education that Emory & Henry College is known for will provide a strong foundation for the new innovative and comprehensive BSN program,” Fincher said. “We expect our graduates to be caring leaders and change agents in the healthcare disciplines.”
E&H will host an online information session about the program on April 22 at 4:30 p.m. The session will include an overview of the new Bachelor of Nursing program, RN-BSN program, and other opportunities that the School of Nursing has to offer. Attendees will have an opportunity to interact with program faculty and ask questions about the program. Registration is now open at https://www.ehc.edu/calendar/view/event/date/20210422/event_id/44381.
Applications are now being accepted for the BSN program at www.ehc.edu/apply. To learn more about the School of Nursing visit www.ehc.edu/nursing.