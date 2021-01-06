Smyth youth coach faces indecent liberties with a child charge

A Smyth County youth wrestling club coach is behind bars facing charges of taking indecent liberties with a child while being in a caretaker relationship following an investigation conducted by the Smyth County Sheriff's Office.

Justin Troy Lefler, 44, of Marion, was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

SCSO Sgt. Tony McCormick said the investigation began Dec. 29 after a 14-year-old and her mother came to the sheriff's office to report a series of inappropriate text messages sent to the girl by Lefler.

Lefler was the girl's coach with the Brutal Wrestling Club, a youth wrestling club based in Marion. McCormick noted that the club is a traveling club and is not affiliated with the Smyth County school system.

McCormick said the text messages included nude photos sent to the girl, as well sexual requests.

In addition to the indecent liberties charge, Lefler is also charged with using a communication device to solicit an illicit act from a juvenile.

He is being held without bond at the regional jail in Abingdon.