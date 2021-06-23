Marion police free child left in locked car at Walmart

Update 9:17 p.m.

A Marion woman has been charged in connection to a child being left inside a locked car Wednesday afternoon.

Marion Police Chief John Clair said officers were called to Walmart at 5:35 p.m. where they found a seven- year-old special needs child locked inside a car.

Unable to get the doors to open, Officer Jeff Davis used his baton to break a window to unlock the car and free the boy, Clair said.

Although the car's temperature was at 113 degrees, Clair said the child was unharmed. He was placed in the care of child protective services and his grandmother, 71-year-old Betty Jean Lyons, was charged with felony child abuse.

Lyons is being held without bond at the regional jail in Abingdon.

Original Story

Correction: A previous version of this story wrongly named the officer who broke the window to free the child. This story has been updated to reflect that information.