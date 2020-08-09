Missing Chilhowie teen located in Chattanooga

Update: August 9 at 11 a.m.
The search for a runaway Chilhowie teen has come to an end.
Interim Chilhowie Police Chief Aaron Smith said 14-year-old Cassidy Jade Sexton was located in Chattanooga, Tenn with 19-year-old Andrew Taylor.
The pair are in police custody and Sexton's family is on their way to bring her home, Smith said.
Sexton and another 14-year-old girl were reported missing July 25. The other teen was located July 29 in Decatur, Tenn.
Taylor is being charged in the incident.
**********
Update: July 29 at 3 p.m.
One of two teenage girls missing from the Chilhowie area has been located.
Acting Chilhowie Police Chief Aaron Smith said 14-year-old Breanne Snead was located in Decatur, Tennessee, where she has been picked up by law enforcement and is awaiting her family to pick her up. According to the AWARE Foundation, the teen contacted her family and said she wanted to come home.
Smith said the other missing girl, 14-year-old Cassidy Jade Sexton, is still missing. Law enforcement believe she is still in the company of 19-year-old Andrew Taylor and in the Decatur and Meigs County area.
Sexton is described as 5'5" and weighing 170 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Chilhowie Police Department at 246-646-3232 or the Smyth County Sheriff's Office at 276-782-4056.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!