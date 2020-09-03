Marion's Clay walks to back up his words

Herb Clay was born in Harlem. He had visited the city of his birth not long before September 11, 2001. As he watched the twin Trade Center towers collapse on that horrifying day, he wondered, “What would I have done?” He pondered if he would have run into the crisis or away from the disaster.
A signature life moment occurred when he realized, “Running back [away] didn’t appeal to me.”
A Marion resident since he was 6 months old, Clay joined the fire department in 2007 and became an EMT in 2008. Today, he continues to serve as a paramedic with Marion’s Fire-EMS department.
Clay takes great pride in his service as a first-responder. “You’re going when someone really needs you,” he said. Sometimes, he said, you save a life. He acknowledged that sometimes you don’t. Often though, he said, family members still express their gratitude that you responded and tried.
“That’s all we need,” he said.
It’s one aspect of his life where Clay hasn’t experienced significant racism. When someone’s facing a crisis, he said, “They don’t see anything but a paramedic.”
That’s not the case, otherwise.
Awareness of racism
The 64-year-old Clay can’t remember when he first became aware of racism.
“It’s always been there,” he said, and not just for his lifetime, but those of his grandparents and parents.
The third-generation freed slave remembers their stories. Though he won’t name it, knowing the history of one Marion building involving racism, he’s only entered it once. As a youngster, he recalls there were restaurants where Blacks couldn’t eat.
He remembers his mother telling of Black men being lynched.
Clay’s first three years of school were spent at Carnegie, Marion’s school for Black youth. Then came desegregation. He was among the first group of students who transferred to what until that time had been white-only schools.
“When we moved from Carnegie,” he said, “we were on pins and needles.” Leaders had drilled into the students that their behavior would influence whether Blacks were viewed in a positive or negative light.
His mother would never let him wear blue jeans. “My mother was mindful of little things… She didn’t want us perceived as poor.”
Clay grew up in the 1960s, another time filled with race riots and civil unrest, but those years were punctuated by the assassinations of President John Kennedy, his brother Robert and Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Racism, Clay said, “has been a way of life.”
A progressive community
Yet, Clay thinks affectionately of Marion and its small town feel. By and large, he said, the community is more progressive than many. He remembers Shelly Sharpe becoming the first Black cheerleader and homecoming queen when he was in high school.
Clay would go on to be the county’s first Black police officer and later he became the first Black person elected to serve on the Marion Town Council.
Weighing it all, he said, “The silent majority may be a little more silent than they need to be, but the antagonists are more vocal than they need to be.”
At times, Clay used any discrimination he might experience as a motivating force, keeping himself alert and pushing to achieve.
Once again in New York, a mentor suggested law school. Clay heeded that recommendation. Once he returned to Marion, he saw a need.
He said he always strives to give his clients the best defense possible. On many occasions, he’s provided legal services pro bono “just because they [his clients] needed it.”
Clay also gives back through community service. He serves as a vice president on the board of directors for Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society. The agency, Clay said, strives to fight for equality and racial justice as it works for justice for all.
Deaths at the hands of police
The injustice of recent deaths of Black individuals at the hands of law enforcement has impacted Clay.
Talking to some Marion Police officers about the George Floyd murder, a man who was killed when an officer kept his knee pressed down on the man’s neck until he succumbed, Clay told them that if he walked up on a similar situation, “all hell is going to break loose.” However, he stressed to the MPD officers, “That officer did a despicable thing. You did not do that.”
He worries about calls to defund police because he says the two ways to address the problem include in-depth, solid training for law enforcement and having a strong applicant pool. “You need money to do both,” he said.
Clay was particularly struck by the death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed when police raided her apartment as she slept. Taylor worked as an EMT. “EMTs are good people. She’s a sister,” said the paramedic. “That hurt.”
Wanting More
All of his life experiences influenced Clay as he responded to Marion Councilman Avery Cornett on Facebook one day this summer.
“I’ve experienced it [racism]. I’ve seen it. I’ve tasted it. I’ve earned my right to say what I say.”
On the social media platform, Clay had expressed his horror and disgust about the Black Lives Matter protests turning violent and destructive.
Then he read one of Cornett’s posts, which said in part: “I want clarity. I am so tired of the confusion, the division, the blatant manipulation, the arrogance. I want the world that was ‘One Nation Under God, Indivisible with Liberty and Justice for All.’ …I’m looking for civility and finding contempt. I can only hope and be assured that this is part of God’s plan but I pray don’t test us this way, with all that we hold dear to us, our history, what our fathers fought and died for, what our ancestors sacrificed and struggled to make for us. Good people of the World stop your silence, stand up for yourselves and your Country, your very way of life, your children’s future.”
Clay commented, “I will march with you Avery. As a Councilmember it is your duty to lead. Your voice should be heard.”
Unity Day resolution
From there, the idea for a Unity Day and Walk was born.
Clay never meant for the proposal to cause discord.
It did.
Cornett brought a resolution calling for an annual Unity Day before the town council Aug. 3. It was met with objections from citizens and council members who declared that it was too soon to speak of unity. Travon Brown, who led two Black Lives Matter protests in Marion and now heads up the local Justice. Equality. Peace. Change. (JEPC) organization dedicated to fighting discrimination, said, “We cannot have unity… until you do the work.” He declared, “I’ve had death threats. I had a cross burnt in my yard. I’m 17 years old.”
Ultimately, the council declined to adopt the resolution.
Clay acknowledges that perhaps the resolution was unsuccessful because of semantics. Maybe, he said, it should have been called a Unity & Understanding Day. What he hoped for was a day when people could “freely and openly have respectful discourse, laying out the issues.”
Clay knows that such conversations are hard and uncomfortable.
“A lot of my white friends are walking on their tiptoes, afraid of saying the wrong things. That’s why we set up a unity day.”
Many people, Clay continued, don’t understand systemic racism and are looking for information. “A lot of people,” he said, “are asking questions.”
This is a big issue, Clay said, adding, “The communication aspect is missing.”
While the town didn’t create a Unity Day on Aug. 30, Clay declared that wouldn’t stop him.
Taking a walk
He wrote on Facebook that he would “make a silent walk of unity and understanding. I will start at the House of the Lord on Church Street and walk to the House of the Lord on North Main Street. Once there I will kneel before the House of the Lord and ask that His light guide this community. I will not and do not ask anyone to join me. Each person must chart their own course. This is my way of trying.”
Last week, he reflected, “I believe God works in mysterious ways…. The walk is my way of backing up what I say. Marion is not how it’s described by out-of-towners playing to TV cameras.”
Clay valued the symbolism of walking from a church of one denomination to another of a different tradition.
While many pledged to join him on social media, Sunday morning, Clay and Cornett were joined by Marion resident Bill Veselik and Cornett’s three granddaughters.
The small group began their pilgrimage at First United Methodist Church in downtown Marion. They walked down Main Street and made their way to Marion Baptist Church.
When the three men, each of different faith traditions, reached Marion Baptist, they declared that “God is God.” Then, the trio knelt in prayer in front of a large cross depicted in stained glass.
Hope for the future
When they rose, the three men spoke hopefully of the future.
Veselik explained his presence on the walk by returning to his story from the time of desegregation. The school superintendent called parents and asked if they had a problem with a Black educator teaching their child. He expressed gratitude that his parents didn’t have a problem with it and he was taught by Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, who had taught at Carnegie.
The teacher and student forged a bond. “I had a story to tell her every Monday morning.” Just before graduation, he got called to the office. A small boxed gift was waiting on him. Lawrence celebrated his graduation with a silver ’76 key ring.
He too recalled Shelly Sharpe as her achievements and more that she was an exceptionally kind human.
Veselik also recalled a striking moment from a recent JEPC webinar on racism. Travon Brown told of realizing that the armed people protecting the monument to the Confederate dead on the courthouse lawn during one of the protests were willing to kill a young person over a piece of rock.
While very few African-Americans live in Smyth County, Veselik said, if the statue offends one of them, he’d sign a petition to bring it down.
The one-time school board member said, “It’s all baby steps, but you never stop stepping.” Sometimes, he added, one may stumble and end up recovering and being fortunate enough to take a stride.
Cornett pointed out that he was told during the resolution debate that he needed to do the hard work of learning about systemic racism. He’s been doing that work, reading the books “Me and White Supremacy” by Layla F. Saad and “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo.
“I’ve realized how much I don’t know about this,” Cornett said. “This [systemic racism] is so ingrained in our society…. There’s a lot of work to be done.” Yet, he added, he believes much systemic racism stems not from animosity but a lack of perception.
He acknowledged that Clay sees things he doesn’t. “That’s white privilege,” Cornett said.
Clay said he wanted to start a process and he believes that’s been done. “It’s going to take a while…. We have to open up the good and the bad.”
He smiled and declared, “The [Unity Day] resolution is not dead yet.”
