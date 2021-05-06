Vaccination clinics scheduled at MSHS and Marion VFW

(Marion, Va.) – The Mount Rogers Health District will hold a Johnson & Johnson clinic Saturday, May 8 at Marion Senior High School. The health district will also hold ongoing Moderna vaccine clinics on Tuesdays in May from 12-3 p.m. at the Marion VFW.
The Johnson & Johnson clinic will be held alongside the Pfizer second dose clinic at Marion Senior High School on Saturday, May 8. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for those 18 and older. Individuals with specific medical concerns or questions should consult their health care provider about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Johnson & Johnson clinic will be held at Marion Senior High School, 848 State Street, Marion from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Appointments are preferred, but are not required. To schedule an appointment, visit vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/appointment/en/client/registration?clinic_id=4762, call the Smyth County Health Department at 276-781-7460, or simply arrive at the event.
The Moderna clinic will be held each Tuesday from 12-3 p.m. at the Marion VFW, 861 Goolsby Street, Marion. Appointments are preferred, but not required. To schedule an appointment, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/appointments/, call the Smyth County Health Department at 276-781-7460, or simply arrive at the event.
Individuals who are in quarantine or isolation for COVID-19 should wait until that condition resolves before scheduling an appointment. Those who have received monoclonal antibodies or plasma treatment for COVID-19 within the last 90 days should wait until the 90-day mark before scheduling an appointment. Those who have received another vaccine within the last 14 days should wait to schedule an appointment until the 14-day mark.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in Mount Rogers Health District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/.