Just weeks after Smyth County assumed operation of Saltville’s EMS agency, consideration of the future oversight of Marion’s emergency medical services is advancing.

Monday evening, Town Manager Bill Rush met with Marion Fire-EMS staff members, advising them of the forward movement. Rush said he didn’t want them hearing news about the discussions on the street.

Rush emphasized that the idea of the county assuming Marion’s EMS operation is not new but has been on the table since 2015 when the town merged the community’s then-failing lifesaving crew with its fire department.

Under Virginia law, counties are responsible for providing EMS within their boundaries. Incorporated towns and cities, however, are tasked with ensuring that fire services are available for their residents.

“It’s a longstanding and long-evolving issue,” Rush said Wednesday.

As with the Town of Saltville, finances are propelling Marion’s considerations.

As Marion officials developed the budget for the coming year, they found that an additional $350,000 to $375,000 would be needed to break even for EMS.

That deficit is hastening the look at the service’s future. Still, Rush said that numerous meetings and discussions will be needed over the coming weeks and months to see what’s viable.

Rush and County Administrator Shawn Utt concurred that a key point must be ensuring the fire department’s strength if EMS duties are incorporated into Smyth County Fire & Rescue, which now includes Atkins and Saltville units. In Marion, fire and EMS expenses and revenues have been merged for the single department.

From the county perspective, Utt said, officials are fine with adding Marion’s EMS into their operation or with the town continuing operations.

While the county has long allocated money to support Marion’s EMS, Utt said, at $350,000 to $375,000, the county would need operational control. He also saw staffing advantages. Instead of a crew of six for just Marion, he said, the county would have a staff of 20. In that scenario if someone calls in sick, Utt said, an Atkins crew member could be shifted to Marion to ensure full coverage.

When he was hired, Utt reiterated that he was asked to develop a three- to five-year plan for establishing countywide EMS. He’s now finishing his third year. To move that forward, the current budget included launching the new Atkins station, he said, while the 2023-24 budget incorporated Saltville as of July and then Marion in January 2024. The county added $70,000 to the current budget to cover the additional Saltville expenses until July.

Utt also noted that Smyth County’s allocations for Marion’s emergency services have grown from $75,000 several years ago to $180,000 for six months in the 2023-24 budget. If Marion chooses to maintain operations, he said, the county could likely increase its contribution to $220,000 in the coming fiscal year budget, which begins July 1. That is the same amount that is allocated for Chilhowie Fire & EMS next year.

Utt noted that several people have asked him if discussions about Chilhowie will be next. That won’t be the case, he said. The county, he said, is supportive of Chilhowie’s desire to maintain its operations. With the county’s funding increase to $220,000 up from $150,000, he said, Chilhowie Fire & EMS will continue to be able to provide 24/7 coverage.

However, finances also are a concern for the Town of Chilhowie. In a February letter from Chilhowie Town Manager John Clark to Utt regarding funding requests for 2023-24, Chilhowie sought an increase of $146,960.

Clark noted that “Chilhowie’s Fire and EMS expenditures for fiscal year 2022-23 are slated to be $1,061,653, or 19.3% of the Town’s total budget of $5,502,135. This Town expenditure is a significant commitment to both the welfare of the citizens of the Town of Chilhowie and of the citizens of Smyth County outside the corporate limits.... Approving the above request will further demonstrate the partnership and good working relationship between the Town of Chilhowie and Smyth County and further improve our service to our citizens.”

During the Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday evening, Supervisor Lori Deel, who chairs the county’s Public Safety Committee, did ask that Marion officials meet with that committee and that the supervisors’ Budget Committee hold a joint meeting with its counterpart from the town council. It’s time to put politics aside, she said, “This is about our citizens.”