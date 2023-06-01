Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two veterans who call Smyth County home and served with the U.S. Army in Iraq were wrapped in the warmth and comfort of handmade quilts Sunday evening.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation partnered with USO-style Letters From Home, which concluded its 50-state tour with a performance at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre Sunday afternoon. At each of the tour stops, Quilts of Valor presented one of its creations to a local veteran.

In Marion, the patriotic-themed quilts were awarded to Gregory Miller and Daniel McNew. The two men share a long friendship and served together in Iraq.

Miller served with the Army from 2004 to 2012 and did two tours in Iraq. For the second tour, he was a team leader.

McNew served from 2004 to 2008, was stationed in Hawaii and served a tour in Iraq as a helicopter crew chief.

McNew noted that they were nominated by a buddy who knew of their service.

He described his tour in Iraq “as quite the experience.”

Today, he’s doing powerline construction as a contractor for AEP.

Prior to receiving the quilt, McNew said the gesture makes him feel appreciated and will prompt warm memories.

“It’s really cool,” he declared.

The Virginia Highlands Quilters of Valor presented the quilts, which were made by Southwest Virginia artisans.

Karen Northup was one of the Virginia Highlands quilters who made the presentations Sunday. She noted that their chapter of the organization covers the area from Smyth County to Lee County.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation was formed in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, whose son was deployed in Iraq. The first Quilt of Valor was given to a young soldier who lost his leg in Iraq.

The organization’s mission is “to cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.” The foundation website reads, “The Quilt says unequivocally, ‘Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.’”

According to QOVF.org, as of April 30, its members had awarded 345,635 quilts.

Anyone who would like to volunteer, donate, or nominate a veteran to receive a quilt may do so through the website.