Fire and water united Saturday in Saltville for a tantalizing kickoff to summer reading.

Hundreds of people gathered at the town’s wave pool for a luau hosted by the Saltville Public Library. The night featured a performance by Pacific Rhythm, which treated the audience to a variety of dances from the islands of the South Pacific.

To the delight of the audience that ranged from babies to the young at heart, the family of dancers took the gathering on a tour of the islands of Tahiti, Fiji, New Zealand, Hawaii, and others through Polynesian dances. Along the way, they even taught a few moves to brave audience members.

As the show began, Pacific Rhythm dad and emcee Mika Ah Loe taught those attending the luau the Hawaiian word “ohana,” which translates to “family”. However, Ah Loe also explained that it also means “no one gets left behind.” With that spirit, he said, “We’re dedicating tonight’s show to you all.”

Throughout the show, Ah Loe reiterated that libraries leave no one behind through their free programs.

Kris Sheets, Saltville library’s branch manager, noted that due to COVID-19 and other factors, the library hadn’t been able to kick off its summer programming with a luau for several years. She loved having Pacific Rhythm return. It’s a unique show, she said, that many in Southwest Virginia wouldn’t otherwise be able to experience.

Once the Pacific Rhythm show concluded – with a fire dance, those attending got free access to the town’s Hardy Roberts Memorial Wave Pool, which can create ocean-like waves, features gradual walk-in access, and a kids’ area with fountain.

For the Saltville branch, this week’s summer reading activities will include the Little Critters Petting Zoo at the Town Commons on Thursday at 11 a.m. for all ages.

On Tuesday, June 13, “Be Kind!” Storytime and activities will be held at the library at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for youngsters age 2 through fifth-graders.

Thursday, June 15, will bring Dare Devil Dogs to the Town Commons at 11 a.m. for all ages.

Tuesday, June 20, will offer “All Together Now” Storytime and activities at the library at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for youngsters age 2 through fifth-graders.

Professor Whizzpop & Bubble Party will come to the Town Commons on Thursday, June 22, at 11 a.m. for all ages.

For the Saltville branch, Summer 2 Reading fun will run July 11-29.

Chilhowie

This Thursday, June 8, at 11 a.m. will also be a special time at the Chilhowie library branch with the Mill Mountain Zoo Animal Show.

On Thursday, June 15, at 11 a.m. the Jack Tale Players from the Blue Ridge Institute at Ferrum College will present a show with old-time Appalachian tales and music.

On June 22, Professor Whizzpop will make his way to Chilhowie for an outdoor foam party on the library lawn from 4-5 p.m.

On June 29, storyteller Joelle Shenk will host a tea party from 11 a.m. until noon.

July will bring a caricature artist, Japanese drumming show, and a live animal show with Darin Handy to the Chilhowie branch.

Marion

Tomorrow at magic show featuring Captain Jim & Lady Louisa will be held at the Marion library from 6-7 p.m.

On Thursday, June 15, Farmer Minor & Daisy will lead “Pig Out on Reading.” Attendees may even get to see Miss Tracey kiss a pig.

On June 22, Professor Whizzpop will entertain in Marion from 6-7 p.m.

June 29 will bring Board Game Night to the library from 6-7 p.m.

During July, Thursday activities will include a Family Bingo Night, Twisted Dog balloons, and Darin Handy & his critters.

The Marion branch also offers an array of Storytimes and specialized activities throughout each week, including programs for pre-schoolers, school-age youngsters, tiny tots, Middle School Teen Tuesday, and High School Teen Tuesday.

Learn more about the library and its many activities at scplva.net.