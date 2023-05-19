Mike and Becky Dowell’s support for law enforcement has proven to be unwavering. Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss reflected on the couple’s support of his department as he and the town’s elected leaders remembered their son, Trooper Lucas B. Dowell, who died in the line of duty on Feb. 4, 2019.

The 28-year-old Dowell grew up in Chilhowie, where his parents still live.

He was at the forefront of minds Thursday during the Chilhowie Town Council meeting and again Monday during a Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony in Marion.

The Chilhowie council unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing National Police Week.

More than 800,000 men and women serve as law enforcement officers in communities across the United States, Moss noted. In Virginia, he said, 544 officers have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Moss also told the council how the Dowells “provide a great support network to us.” The chief said they frequently help the Chilhowie PD. When the agency flew flags across an interstate bridge as a procession bringing the bodies of soldiers killed in action traveled through, he said, the Dowells were there to help.

He presented a framed copy of the resolution to the Dowells for “their steadfast support of law enforcement.”

On Saturday, the Dowells travelled to Washington, D.C., for the annual National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial candlelight vigil.

On Monday, they also took part in the ceremony held at the flagpoles at the Marion Town Hall. They placed a wreath in memory of their son as members of the Marion, Chilhowie, and Saltville police departments, the sheriff’s office, and the Virginia State Police gathered to honor officers who have died in the line of duty.

At that ceremony, Marion Police Chief John Clair reflected, “The Apostle Paul tells us, that as ministers of justice, ‘we bear not the sword in vain.’ This means that the sacrifice of police officers has a cosmic meaning, not merely earthly significance. I believe we’re prone to forget these sacrifices are not made because we merely accepted a certain career responsibility, they are made because of who we are, in service of that responsibility. The officers who we honor today laid down their lives in the service of their communities, as individuals with deeply held commitments. They would have exercised those commitments in any context, yet thank God they chose law enforcement. As such, we should all make every effort to be continually worthy of their sacrifice.”

“We should always remain conscious that despite our failings, the law enforcement community is a coalition of the willing — those willing to do what many would leave undone. Today, we say thank you to the 224 officers killed in the line of duty this past year, and pray their names are added to those tables of stone in our nation’s capital, so that future generations might understand what it took to forge our society,” Clair concluded.

Following that ceremony, the Marion Town Council also adopted a resolution in recognition of National Police Week.

Also last Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors recognized the community’s law enforcement, adopting a resolution, and presenting framed copies to Sheriff Chip Shuler, Chief Moss, Chief Clair, and Saltville Chief Erik Puckett.

Supervisors’ Chair Charlie Atkins told the law enforcement leaders, “We support all of you.”

Supervisor Roscoe Call added his backing and said he knows that their work is often thankless and unappreciated. However, he told the gathering, “I’d trust them with my life.”

Supervisor Mike Sturgill thanked the men for their leadership and said the service provided in the county and towns is top-notch.

The resolution said, in part, “Smyth County prides itself in the four agencies of Smyth County that protect and serve its citizens including the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Chilhowie Police

Department, Town of Marion Police Department, Town of Saltville Police Department for their dedication, passion, and enthusiasm….”

As the supervisors honored their work, Vice Chair Lori Deel asked for a moment of silence to remember Cpl. Chris Paschal, who died in January 2009, at 37 years old. With the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, he died after sustaining critical head injuries in an accident on an icy Interstate 81. He was off duty that morning and traveling with his wife, Kasey, and daughter, Keyleigh, when he saw a vehicle crash. As he telephoned central dispatch to report the accident, police said, the Paschals’ vehicle lost traction on the ice.

“He was on the phone with the dispatcher, saying there was an accident, and all of a sudden he advised her he was wrecking. Then he lost contact,” said then Smyth County Sheriff David Bradley.

“He was an outstanding officer,” Bradley said in 2009. “Dedicated 110 percent. He loved his job and was ready to go at any time.”

Paschal was in the sheriff’s office for eight years.

He was also survived by a son, Tanner.

Paschal’s and Dowell’s names are among those engraved on the national Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. The supervisors’ resolution noted that the names of 245 officers killed in 2022 and 34 this year will be added to the memorial.

Dowell was a member of the Virginia State Police Tactical Team that was assisting the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Task Force with executing a search warrant at a Cumberland County residence, just north of Farmville.

According to the Virginia State Police, the tactical team made entry into the home and a man inside the residence began shooting at them. The tactical team members returned fire, fatally wounding the man.

Trooper Dowell was transported to Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, where he succumbed to his injuries.