Speyside Bourbon Cooperage’s Atkins operation has exceeded expectations.

At their last meeting, Kendra Hayden, Smyth County’s Economic Development Project Manager, told the Board of Supervisors that when the plant opened in 2019, its representatives agreed to create 125 jobs and invest $26 million in capital projects to receive a $325,000 incentive grant.

Through the performance agreement period, Hayden said, Speyside hired 147 workers and put $32 million into capital projects. Since the end of the agreement, she noted that Speyside’s employment numbers have reached 165.

“We’ve come a long way,” Josh Chandler, plant manager, told county officials.

Chandler anticipated that more growth in coming. The plant had conducted a job fair the day prior to the meeting and made offers to another 25 individuals.

Supervisors’ Chairman Charlie Atkins told Chandler that he truly appreciates the stable jobs provided by Speyside and the beautification the company has done around its plant, one of the former Merillat plants.

Atkins also said that Speyside employees report being happy in their jobs.

Vice Chair Lori Deel added that she hears many compliments about Chandler as plant manager.

Chandler has been with Speyside since before the Atkins plant opened and has seen the building transform from empty with cobwebs in corners to its current state of growth.

The plant produces bourbon barrels. Previously, Chandler noted that the operation made its first barrel on Dec. 28, 2019, with Jan. 2, 2020, as its first official day of production.

The grant was provided through the Commonwealth’s Development Opportunity Fund (COF) “employed at the Governor’s discretion to secure a company location or expansion in Virginia…. The COF serves as a final resource for Virginia in the face of serious competition from other states or countries.”

The grant is initially given to a local government, which is required to enter into a performance agreement with the company. The agreement establishes the goals a company must achieve before it receives the grant.