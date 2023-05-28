Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 29-year U.S. Navy veteran who now serves as a professor at Emory & Henry College’s School of Health Sciences will serve as keynote speaker at the Memorial Day ceremony at VFW Post 4667 in Marion.

The Monday ceremony and a community cookout will take place at noon at the post home at 861 Goolsby St.

Professor Phillip “Phil” Davis joined the U.S. Navy in 1980 and continued his active duty service until 2009.

While on active duty, he served as the Orthopaedic PA Specialty Leader and director of the Navy Orthopaedic PA Fellowship.

During his service, Davis was designated as a Fleet Marine Force Officer and received the Navy Commendation award, Army and Navy Achievement awards, and Iraq Campaign and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary medals.

He is a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and now serves regularly with VFW Post 4667. Reflecting on that opportunity, Davis said, “Service with the VFW is a chance to share in the camaraderie with fellow veterans and give back to the community. As a fairly new resident of Marion, volunteering at the VFW and especially on bingo nights gives my wife and me a chance to meet local people and feel a real sense of community and belonging.”

When he joined the Navy, Davis sought “the opportunity to travel, see the world and seek further education.”

He explained, “I was born and raised in a small town in Southern Indiana, and did not have an opportunity to go to college. I felt the Navy gave me the best chance of gaining experience and an education.”

That same sense of connection he finds with the VFW is also an aspect of his military career that Davis treasures. When asked what lesson and what part of that time he values most, Davis said, “My shipmates and fellow service members. The sense of belonging, the camaraderie, and most of all the honor and pride of serving our great nation. The lesson I value most is that hard work and integrity can lead to great things. I learned that good always triumphs and that we gain the most by self-sacrifice for the greater good. I learned that honor, courage and commitment are not just words.”

On Monday, Davis hopes people will “remember the reason for Memorial Day and that we should always pause, even if for a moment to remember that we are able to enjoy the fruits of liberty as a result of those willing to give their life for our country.”

To him, Davis said, Memorial Day is “a solemn day to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice — time to pause and reflect on what makes our nation so great. I also reflect on my time in the service and the sacrifices of veterans and their families. I remember those service members who did not return.”

Davis “is humbled to have been asked” to speak at the ceremony and take part in the 10 a.m. parade. “It is an opportunity to remember all those who gave the supreme sacrifice,” he declared.

ParadeThe parade kicks off along Main Street at 10 a.m.

A town of Marion news release said, “All are invited to participate, but all participants must feature a patriotic theme.”

The parade lineup will take place at Poston Street beginning at 9 a.m. The parade route will be closed to traffic from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

One of the highlights of this year’s parade will be the Auction Clydesdales owned by Bart Long and Associates Realty & Auction LLC and stabled in Bristol, Virginia. According to the company website, “Each horse is bay in color, stands around 19 hands tall, and weighing around 2,200 pounds. These boys like to eat! Their daily diet is 50-70 pounds of feed and hay each day.”

FlagsA town crew has worked throughout the week to put up the more than 1,400 flags and crosses on the courthouse and nearby lawns. Each one represents a deceased veteran. The silent memorials on the grounds at Royal Oak Presbyterian Church each represent a veteran who died in battle.

Over the last months, members of the VFW have worked to repair the flags.

Letters From HomeThe nationally-known patriotic tribute show Letters From Home will perform at the Lincoln Theatre Sunday, May 28, at 3 p.m. as the troupe wraps up a 50-state tour. Admission is free, and tickets are available from any member of the Marion VFW or at the door pending seating availability.