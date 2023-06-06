A decision has yet to be made on the future of emergency medical services (EMS) in Marion, but a task force has been assigned to develop a recommendation. Following a Thursday meeting between Smyth County and Marion officials, a hybrid plan that leaves Marion Fire-EMS as a single department of the town but gives the county billing authority was the choice getting the most attention.

Lori Deel, chair of the county’s Public Safety Committee, was straightforward in her questions to the town council’s Fire & EMS Committee. She said the county had been approached by the town to take over its EMS operation. Later, she even noted, that plans were in place for a joint county-town press release to be issued in September announcing the decision with the county formally assuming operations in January.

She asked the town representatives to be clear about what they wanted from the county.

Mayor David Helms said the council has not taken a vote on the matter but wants to discuss it with the county.

The mayor was joined at the meeting by four council members, a quorum of the body, but several signed up to speak as citizens rather than take part in the formal discussion.

Vice Mayor Jim Gates said it was the council’s consensus to engage county officials in discussions about the future of EMS. However, he said, there was no reference to the county taking over operations.

Helms declared, “I want the best for the whole county, but I definitely want the best for the Town of Marion.” With the town’s aging population, he said, help is often needed and needed quickly.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Helms said.

Deel, who told of having to wait for Advanced Life Support EMS help to arrive while she performed CPR on her grandfather, said, “I’m just thankful to have help…. I don’t care what it says on the side of the truck.”

Town Manager Bill Rush reiterated a point he’s previously made that the subject of EMS operations is not new. He said the town is repeating what it’s said for eight years, which is that the county needs to fund EMS or take it over.

While he lauded the county for bolstering its funding for EMS and fire services in recent years, Rush said Marion hadn’t lost money on EMS until recently. He reminded county officials, “It is yours,” referring to Virginia law that makes counties ultimately responsible for providing EMS in their communities.

For the fiscal year that starts July 1, Marion had asked the county to allocate $500,000 for its projected $750,000 EMS expenses. Deel noted that arrangement would have the county funding 66% of Marion’s EMS budget.

Deel also said that Marion officials had not provided the county with detailed line-item budget reports, including the amount the town is receiving from EMS bills. “We do not get that from the Town of Marion,” she said.

“As stewards of taxpayer money,” Deel said, “we have to be fiscally responsible.” Without detailed information, she said, she can’t go to citizens and tell them the supervisors are being good stewards. She repeated her request to see the town’s EMS revenue and expense trajectory.

Rush said he had provided the information.

Dr. Peter Bruzzo, Marion Fire-EMS’ longtime medical director, told officials that the agency “ain’t broke. It needs to grow. It needs bucks.”

As it is, Bruzzo said the department “has depth that couldn’t be duplicated.” He specifically noted people coming in when they’re off to help out with calls.

Operationally, Bruzzo said, he also doesn’t care what the logo on the side of a responding unit’s vehicle is. He does want an ambulance staffed with qualified people to respond to calls as soon as possible.

To accomplish those goals, Bruzzo said that Marion needs four full-time people in the building 24/7.

Marion hired two additional fire-EMS staffers earlier this year after Bruzzo appealed to the council and said that the rollover rate to other agencies could be lowered with better staffing.

Assistant Town Manager and former fire chief Billy Hamm said, “It’s not that we haven’t wanted to grow [EMS]. It’s funding.”

Marion firefighter/paramedic Lee Starr noted that he has served with multiple U.S. military branches. During that service, at one point, he oversaw the operation of a $32 million budget for a medical operation. “Managing the budget to a penny was expected,” he said.

Starr wanted to know who specifically asked the county to take over Marion’s EMS operations.

County Administrator Shawn Utt said the conversations have been ongoing and county officials probably interpreted the request to be assuming responsibility.

Starr, who saw combat while serving four overseas tours, was undaunted in his request. Saying he’d heard the same information repeatedly, it’s likely it’s a fact that someone was asking the county to take over, Starr reasoned.

“Somebody’s a fly in the buttermilk,” he declared.

Starr also said there are better ways for localities to spend money than on buying EMS buildings and new uniforms. “I believe we can do better.”

As officials talked they clearly agreed on two points.

First, they concurred that the working relationship between the county and Marion is better than it’s been in years.

Helms said, “I’ve seen the cooperation we have now. We’ve got to keep it going.”

Utt declared, “I appreciate… everyone being here. It’s the only way we can all get on the same page.”

Second, officials unanimously lauded the work accomplished by Marion’s EMS providers. Supervisor Courtney Widener, a Public Safety Committee member, told the numerous providers present that the county believes they provide an outstanding service. Of Marion Fire-EMS, he said, “We don’t think it’s broke…. We want to make sure it thrives,” he said.

Rather than the county taking over complete operation of Marion’s EMS, the gathered officials focused on the county taking over billing for EMS calls and then paying the department’s expenses.

Ultimately, the county’s Public Safety Committee agreed to recommend to the Board of Supervisors that a task force be established that would include Utt, Rush, Emergency Management Coordinator Curtis Crawford, other town and county staff as needed, and two elected officials from both governing bodies to bring a recommendation back to the supervisors and council by the month’s end.

Bruzzo asked that when the task force comes together its members talk about the need for increased staffing.

Officials also generally agreed that whatever the county offers Marion, it should also extend to the Town of Chilhowie and perhaps add in billing for Sugar Grove, which would create new revenue for that volunteer agency.

This discussion came on the heels of Smyth County assuming operation of the Town of Saltville’s EMS on May 1 at that town council’s request.