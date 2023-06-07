The images captured by three Marion area photographers will be on display during the town’s Second Friday ArtWalk.

The Appalachian Spirit Gallery at 144 West Main St. will also host a concert by Wayne Dunford for the ArtWalk coming up June 9.

Dunford, a longtime friend of the gallery, plays an acoustic blend of folk, Americana, indie and old-time music.

More familiar behind drums accompanying a band, Dunford is stepping out and playing the music he enjoys the most on his guitar.

Music will be performed on the gallery’s porch or in the parlor, depending on the weather.

The gallery will feature the work of three new artists who have recently moved to the Marion area. Award-winning photographers Lorenz and Dianne Klug have photographed wildlife and landscapes across the United States.

They are passionate about their work and believe that every person has talents that they should use and enjoy.

Dianne said, “God creates it. We just take the pictures. A person finds happiness by sharing with others and we are so thrilled to be able to share our work with our friends and family here in Marion and surrounding area.”

Karin Cerstvik finished college in Greensboro, N.C., which became her home for 33 years. After teaching high school French and English, earning an MFA in poetry and writing for and editing various magazines and publications Cerstvik moved and spent seven years as a French instructor at the University of Rhode Island. In 2018, she moved to Bristol, Va., where she learned jewelry making and sold her work at the Bristol Farmer’s Market. In 2021, she settled in Marion “for the duration” to be close to her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.”

Cerstvik said she is looking forward to becoming part of the art community in Marion.

The artist reception runs from 5-8 p.m. with the music concert beginning at 6 p.m.

Other work on display by Appalachian Spirit Gallery members include paintings, executed in oils, watercolors, acrylics, and mixed media, photography, jewelry, marquetry, pottery, turned wood items, quilts and fabric art, weaving, felted works and stained glass.

The gallery is run by the Appalachian Spirit Artists Association, a 501©3 organization composed of artisans who share jobs to fulfill the group’s mission to celebrate the arts, traditions, lore and spirit of the Appalachian Mountains by demonstrating the work of local talent.

The monthly Second Friday ArtWalks will be held monthly through December. All events are free and open to the public.