Freedom will be observed in what is expected to be the first of many Back to Iron Street Juneteenth celebrations in Marion.

Last week, the Marion Town Council gave its backing to organizers of the event by agreeing to match donations in support of the festival up to $2,500.

The council heard from Diane Hayes, a longtime historian of Smyth County’s Black community and a Mount Pleasant Preservation Society board member. She told the council that the celebration will honor some of the oldest residents who attended Carnegie school, the community’s Black high school until segregation. So far, she said, a 94-year-old and a 92-year-old are among the eldest honorees.

Hayes showed the council some of the photos that will be displayed during the celebration, including one that features Katherine Johnson, who taught at Carnegie but went on to work for NASA and is one of the women recognized in the book and movie “Hidden Figures.”

Photos of the final play staged by Carnegie students will also be among the day’s exhibits, said Hayes, as will a variety of other images that show the school and community’s history.

The celebration, which will begin at 2 p.m., will feature speakers such as Pastor Robin Turner, Robbin Hale, Bishop R.N. Wolfe, Shareen Williams, and Hayes. A live DJ will also entertain as will musicians, and vendors are expected to be on site.

The event will take place at the former Carnegie school. A bus will bring people from the town shop up Iron Street, Hayes noted.

Carnegie School replaced a Black school dubbed the Old Red Barn. A 1928 letter to the editor from Wm. C. Pendleton to the Smyth County News told of the need for a new school. Pendleton wrote, “My attention has been drawn to the matter of building of a new school house for the colored people of Marion. The building and premises now in use for the colored school are really a disgrace to our progressive and beautiful town…. An inspection of this school house will disclose to any observer a structure so dilapidated as to not only unfit it for its present use, but make it a menace to the health and life of its occupants….”

Carnegie High School was built by the Rev. Amos Carnegie, who “came to Marion by 1927 as pastor of Mount Pleasant Methodist Church. Finding the town’s school for African Americans ‘hardly fit for a stable,’ he organized a campaign for a new building. When the school board delayed, Carnegie raised money from the black community and secured a grant…. The four-teacher building, constructed by black craftsmen who donated their labor, opened in 1931 and closed in 1965, when local schools were desegregated….”

In this time of book banning and some people not wanting to know all aspects of Black history, Hayes told the council, “as long as I’m breathing, we’ll have history here.”

Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, recognizes the slow and complicated path to freedom for those enslaved in the United States.

While President Abraham Lincoln announced the Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22, 1862, many enslaved people didn’t learn of their freedom until years later. Juneteenth marks the day (June 19, 1865) when General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and declared that the state’s 250,000 plus enslaved people were free.

In a later interview, Hayes said Juneteenth reminds her that “freedom hasn’t always been there.” A time existed, she said, when some had no freedom.

Thinking about what that June day in 1865 must have been like, Hayes said, “To me, it’s as close to heaven as we can get.”

She hopes younger generations will attend the Juneteenth event and learn that “they have to work for freedom… and need to study what it means to be free.”

Hayes would also like to see younger individuals understand that they “can’t just standby” but should vote and keep up with what’s happening in politics, education and other arenas of life.

Anyone who would like to support the Back to Iron Street Juneteenth celebration may send donations to PO Box 733, Marion VA 24354. Checks, she said, should be made out to Back to Iron Street.

Should the day prove to be too rainy for an outdoor celebration, Hayes said, the event will move to The Lincoln Theatre.