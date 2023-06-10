When it comes to food, Greg Clisso knows his business. From owning restaurants across Southwest Virginia to catering events to his own line of salad dressings, Clisso has long established his place in the hearts – and bellies – of foodies across the southeast United States. Now, he’s bringing his dressings and his passion for food to Marion’s “biggest weekend of the summer” for the annual “Hungriest Mother Food Challenges.”

“We are always excited to have Chef Clisso come to town,” said Marion’s Director of Community and Economic Development Ken Heath. “He’s a frequent judge for our ‘Pop Up Marion’ Entrepreneur Boot Camp each October. Having him join us on stage for our food festival is going to be so much fun.”

Clisso hasn’t always worked in the food business, but his heart has always been rooted in these mountains. A native of Norton, Clisso attended Virginia Tech to pursue a degree in mining engineering to follow in his father’s footsteps. But after a couple of injuries and close calls, Clisso decided to follow another dream and, on a lark, scrounged up enough money to open his first restaurant in Abingdon.

A year later, he moved his operation to his hometown of Norton and quickly realized that he’d need to expand if his business was to survive the tough economy. Soon Chef Clisso was catering events. And his big success? His homemade salad dressings!

Clisso eventually closed his restaurant, but his catering business grew – as did his dressing production. He leased a 6,000 former grocery store in nearby Pound and moved in his giant Hobart mixers, continuing to make each dressing using top quality ingredients and no added preservatives, each craft batch by hand. From three employees to over a dozen, from a handful of clients to more than 1,000 grocery stores and restaurants, Chef G.W. Clisso’s Gourmet Salad Dressings are finding their way to dinner tables across the southeast U.S.

His crafted in the heart of Appalachia dressings now include a zesty fajita sauce, a teriyaki sauce, old-fashioned cole slaw dressing, shrimp sauce, and nine traditional salad dressings “made the Clisso way.” His dressings can be purchased in the refrigerated section at Ingles, Winn Dixies, and Food City stores throughout the region.

Clisso is also a popular YouTuber with a channel devoted to his recipes using his products.

“I’m so looking forward to being a part of Marion’s Hungriest Mother,” said Clisso. “They always have such a big fun time with live bands, beer gardens, food trucks, and the showcase of local eateries with the food challenges. I’m bringing my dressings for folks to taste and will help judge the contests too. This is my kind of party.”

Marion’s Hungriest Mother Food Challenges are part of a weekend of festivals in Marion. Always the third full weekend in July, the downtown events coordinate with the nearby Hungry Mother Festival, celebrating its 50th year at Hungry Mother State Park all weekend. Marion’s downtown activities include the traditional street dance Friday night featuring Phantom in front of the courthouse, and live music starting at 3 p.m. Saturday on Main Street.

Local restaurants will participate with outside dining and beer gardens, downtown shops will have special sales, and the Hungriest Mother Food Challenges will pit volunteer competitors against each other to see who can consume local goodies the fastest – from huge dill pickles to homemade cookies to Dip Dogs to Mountain Dew.

For more information on events, visit marionva.org/events and like the town on Facebook at MarionVirginia.

Schedule of Events July 21-23

Hungry Mother Festival at Hungry Mother Sate Park Friday through Sunday. Free shuttle from Marion Farmers Market to the park during festival hours

Phantom live on the courthouse lawn, Friday, July 21, 6-10 p.m.

Marion Farmers Market Saturday, July 22, 8 a.m.-noon.

Marion’s Hungriest Mother Festival Saturday, July 22, 3-11 p.m. on Main Street.

Outdoor dining, booths open at 3 p.m.

Soul Sandwich live on the Main Stage at 4 p.m.

Hungriest Mother Food Challenges at the Main Stage at 5:30 p.m.

Nashville recording artist Chris Hennessee live on the Main Stage at 7 p.m.

Seven Bridges: An Eagles Tribute live on the Main State at 9 p.m.