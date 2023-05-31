Of Marion’s Memorial Day parade and ceremonies, Mayor David Helms declared, “The rain has not squelched the spirit of this group.” He spoke of his pride at the turnout for the 10 a.m. parade. Much of the parade route was lined with umbrella-sheltered viewers and those watching from the protection of vehicles, overhangs and porches. Wearing ponchos and often protecting their instruments with plastic, county high school band members united to march and provide music. The Clydesdale horses from Bristol stayed in the protection of their trailer but were also featured. Floats with Memorial Day themes traveled in the parade, while candidates and current office holders walked and greeted bystanders as did athletes, community groups, and Boy Scouts. Rain didn’t stop the community from remembering.
