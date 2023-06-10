James Taylor has accompanied Nashville’s Bill Griese, better known to many as “Sweet Baby James,” throughout his professional life as a singer and songwriter.

“There was never a time I played a show in public, never a show,” Griese said in a 2021 interview, when someone didn’t come up to him and say, “You sound exactly like James Taylor.”

“I couldn’t avoid it,” said the man, who is now a husband and father with two children of his own.

Early on, Griese had realized that his voice possessed a similar range and timbre to Taylor’s, but the truth of the similarity didn’t strike him until audiences repeatedly told him so.

Then, Griese had an epiphany. “I should embrace this,” he remembered thinking.

He decided to explore launching a James Taylor tribute show.

He found other musicians interested in the endeavor. They formed an ensemble.

“People just loved it,” Griese remembered.

Sweet Baby James was born, with the band taking its name from Taylor’s second studio album released in 1970.

Sweet Baby James will return to Marion’s Lincoln Theatre Saturday, June 24, for 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. concerts.

Griese’s “Walking Man” acoustic show is expected to feature audience members’ favorites, such as “Carolina In My Mind,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and, naturally, “Sweet Baby James.”

Griese does emphasize that he’s not an impersonator.

He strives to “make the show as natural and authentic as he can while being myself.”

Tickets range from $30 to $36.

For more information about The Lincoln Theatre and event tickets, visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.