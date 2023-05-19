Thursday evening, county supervisors gave their OK to a plan to forgive the $64,000 balance of a debt owed by the Town of Saltville in exchange for the buildings and land used by the community’s rescue squad.

That same evening, just down the road in Chilhowie, officials were breathing a sigh of relief that the county has assumed operation of Saltville’s EMS.

Chilhowie Fire & EMS handles rollover calls from Saltville and, in the past, has covered for the agency.

Town Manager John Clark told the town council that if the county hadn’t stepped forward, he and Fire & EMS Chief David Haynes would have been in front of them talking about costs and operations.

When Chilhowie explored covering the Saltville area in 2019, when the then non-profit rescue squad approached failure, Clark said the expenses were projected at $600,000 to $700,000.

However, with the county assuming the EMS agency into Smyth County Fire & Rescue (SCFR), Clark said he didn’t believe the transition would be “too cumbersome for us.”

Haynes cautiously agreed, saying, the situation “hasn’t put an undue burden on us yet.”

Since the county assumed Saltville EMS into its system on May 1, as of Saturday, Chilhowie has only had to cover one rollover call.

Thursday evening, Curtis Crawford, the county’s emergency management coordinator and SCFR chief, told the supervisors that in its first week of operation, the Saltville unit only rolled over that single call due to two calls coming in within a minute.

During the supervisors’ discussion of forgiving the remaining debt for a $90,000 loan awarded to the Town of Saltville when it took over EMS operations from the non-profit that dissolved in 2021, County Administrator Shawn Utt noted that the county wouldn’t be losing much, if any, money. He estimated that the vehicles that are coming to the county are valued at $40,000 to $50,000. Crawford added that other equipment has significant value.

Among the supervisors, there was no opposition to forgiving the loan.

The Saltville Town Council is expected to take up the matter at its June meeting.

Discussion of whether the Town of Saltville should continue operating the service or whether it should transition to a county agency began earlier this spring among officials.

While Saltville officials said the service could continue as a town operation, they said they could not hire staff to work full-time or pay benefits.

Ultimately, the county, under Virginia law, is responsible for providing EMS, and Smyth County officials had assuming the Saltville agency’s operations on their radar.

On April 27, the Saltville Town Council and Smyth County Board of Supervisors approved a Memorandum of Understanding based on a recommendation from a task force set up by the two local governments.

During discussions, it came to light that multiple Saltville EMS part-time staffers were working in excess of federal law limits on their hours. Town Manager Brian Martin directed that practice to stop.

With that change, on April 18, then-Saltville EMS Director Kyle Brewster sent an email to town and county officials saying, “…We are at a detrimental point that we are no longer able to maintain a 24-hour coverage at any given point.”

In response to that notice, an April 28 Town of Saltville news release said, “Town and County officials worked tirelessly to develop a plan that would secure continuous emergency medical services.”

Atkins EMS

Also on Thursday, Crawford updated the supervisors about the work of the Atkins unit of SCFR.

Since it began running calls in February, he said, the squad has answered 147 – all with advanced life support capabilities.

As of April’s end, he said, the agency has billed out $75,000 for its services.

Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins, who represents the Atkins District and lives in the community, said he’s continuing to receive positive feedback about the quick response time the unit provides.

Prior to February, the community’s calls were being answered by Marion Fire-EMS.

“People are happy,” said Atkins, who, at an earlier meeting, noted that the unit had answered a call at his home and been able to get there faster than a family member who only lived a short distance away.