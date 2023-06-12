From barbers and massage therapists to medical providers and fitness programs to educators and employers, organizers are bringing together more than 90 community resources to help people live their best lives. Access to those resources is free and open to everyone Friday, June 16, at Hungry Mother State Park in Marion.

Hosted by Mount Rogers Community Services, the 5 Bridges Wellness Fair will also incorporate food, games, music and outdoor experiences from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Ginny Moorer, trauma recovery coordinator for Mount Rogers, is helping organize the fair, which is designed to help area residents move toward better health – physically, mentally, and spiritually.

The fair, Moorer explained, will help resources and providers “come together for our community.”

Each resource booth, she said, represents a different component of health and wellness. The fair, she said, “puts the pieces together to create a bigger picture” and move people in the direction of health and wellness for all.

When basic needs aren’t met, Moorer said, an individual’s risk of a mental health problem goes up. If people know how to get their needs met, she said, the risk is reduced.

Samantha Crockett, Mount Rogers’ director of behavioral health prevention and wellness services, said that a recent survey of area residents found that a large percentage of those who answered the questions didn’t know where to go for help.

“We’re trying to address that need,” Crockett said by helping people learn that resources do exist.

The fair, Crockett said, will provide “a safe place for everyone.”

The event will include family friendly activities “allowing everyone to bond and create connections,” said Crockett.

Those connections, Moorer added, will help people create lives that are “healthy and successful.”

Among the family friendly event components is a Kids Corner, sponsored by The Bank of Marion, which will include inflatables, face painting and more.

The American Eagle Foundation of Sevierville, Tenn., is bringing Challenger, the bald eagle, and George, the social media famous vulture.

The resource booths will be set up around the five bridges to wellness approach. The five bridges are Bond - How You Connect, Fuel - What Goes In, Move - What You Do, Rest - When You Recover, and Give - Your Positive Output.

The 5 Bridges approach was developed by Jacob Moore, the founder of NoStigmas, a mental health nonprofit. The5bridges.com says, “This evidence-informed system is the result of two decades of research, clinical opinion, lived expertise, and experimentation.”

Moorer said that Mount Rogers Community Services has “been using this approach with positive health outcomes in our region for several years now.”

The system, she said, has been implemented in schools, business, non-profit organizations, and inpatient and out-patient facilities.

In 2022, about 2,500 people attended the fair and, this year, that number is expected to increase.

Moorer and Crockett both noted that the fair team studied evaluations of last year’s event and responded with changes such as moving the date until after the school year ended, adding the kids’ activities and more food trucks, and ending the event earlier in the afternoon.

The Marion Lynx bus will be running its regular Hungry Mother route to the park during the fair hours, which includes a stop at the farmers market. Its times are 9:40 a.m., 11:40 a.m. and 1:40 p.m.

For attendees who are driving, parking will be free all day. A shuttle will be operating in the park to transport individuals who may need to park in more distant lots.

The fair will be set up outside of the Lakeview Event Center, formerly The Restaurant. At lunchtime, free food and drinks will also be available from the food trucks.

Eddie Day Sound and local musicians Jarid Reedy and McKenna Blevins & Logan Fritz will provide music.

The event’s sponsors include the Twin County Prevention Coalition, Eddie Day Sound, Virginia State Parks, The Bank of Marion, and The Lincoln Theatre.