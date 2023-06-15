A drive through downtown Marion may catch a few people off guard. No, it’s not Spider Woman. It’s mural artist Hana Eichin.

For the past few weeks, providing it wasn’t raining, the petite, five-feet, five-inch artist has had to climb a scaffold just to get to work. For the time being, her outdoor art studio lingers above 20 feet from the ground.

Eichin is an Abingdon artist who’s been hired to paint a trail town mural on the side wall of the brick building that houses Marion Outdoors, a full-service outfitter on East Main Street in Marion. Eichin, who also owns an art supplies store, has managed to grab a few hours here and there to work on the lofty assignment.

The 33-year-old confessed the job has had some intimidating moments, but, so far, it’s nothing she can’t handle.

“It was a little scary at first, but my husband gave me his fall arrest harnesses so if I do fall, I won’t be a splat on the concrete,” said Eichin with a laugh.

Eichin knew she’d be right for the job because her earlier work as a scenic artist at Barter Theatre involved climbing ladders and scaffolding from time to time.

A year ago, Eichin stepped out on her own to open Spot of Color, an art supplies store on West Main Street in Abingdon, but she continues to design sets for children’s shows at the Barter Theatre.

Atop a two-story scaffold on the rooftop of a next door business, Eichin balances a paint brush in one hand and a paint container in the other, all while concentrating on a large scale design in front of her.

“I’ve heard a few people on the street below yell to me saying, ‘You’re doing great and it looks awesome.’ That’s nice to hear.”

Eichin’s skillful -- and steady -- hands are painting an Appalachian Trail mural designed by artist Rachel Gibson, who along with her husband Jon Ives, owns and operates The Ford Studios, a gallery in town that offers regional art and a working studio.

Gibson was commissioned to design the mural when Andrew Livingston, whose trail name is “Coach,” applied for a matching grant to improve the facade of his East Main Street business, Marion Outdoors.

“I wanted to represent Marion as a trail town,” said Livingston, who is an avid back and bike packer who saw a need for an outfitter store in town that focused on hiking supplies. Livingston opened his business last year, also reserving space upstairs for a hiker hostel named “Merry Inn.”

Once completed, the design will represent the white blazes on the Appalachian Trail, the words Trail Town, along with an array of colorful flowers and greenery on the side.

According to Ken Heath, Marion’s director of community and economic development, the grants are offered by Marion Downtown through a partnership between the Town of Marion and Smyth County. “Money is put back each year to help out with signage or façade improvements for any business in the downtown district. Some businesses have used the money for painting exterior buildings, signage, and awnings,” said Heath.

“This is a unique project just because we haven’t done a mural in a while.”

Heath said the new mural will help the town build a stronger connection with the Appalachian Trail. “We were really excited when Andrew applied for the grant and we’re glad to help fund it.”

“The mural will brighten up and add beauty to the downtown,” Heath said.

A daunting task

When the time came to paint the mural, Gibson intended to be the one to complete the daunting task, but her fear of heights got the best of her.

“I knew I was afraid of heights, but I didn’t think that little bit of height would make a difference. The wind factor was more than I could handle,” she said.

That’s when Eichin agreed to put her soaring skills to the test.

Using Gibson’s design as a guide, Eichin got started by sketching the design with charcoal on the brick wall of the building, using the bricks as a grid for placement.

With her head in the clouds, Eichin has had to contend with the whims of nature while atop the scaffolding.

Rain storms are a particular concern for her since the acrylic paint she uses cannot get wet.

She’s also gotten to work on a suntan while on the scaffolding. “I actually forgot my sunscreen the first day, but I bought some at Marion Outdoors,” she laughed.

Eichin has devoted as many as 30 hours to the project and anticipates finishing the mural in the next few days.

“This is my first outdoor mural,” said the artist. “I’m excited about doing more of these. It’s been a cool experience. I hope the mural will be an inspiration for others to enjoy art.”

Livingston believes the final mural design will be “representative of the community.”

“I hope people will want to take photos of the mural as they pass through town,” said the store owner, who’s already ordered T-shirts with the mural design to sell in his outfitters business.