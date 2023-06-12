Marion’s Lincoln Theatre is reclaiming its heritage as a movie palace. The downtown theatre is now offering three film-based programs: Friday Flix, Film Freaks, and Golden Oldies.

Friday FlixFriday Flix will celebrate films marking their 50th anniversary this year.

The free series kicks off Friday, June 16, with Serpico. This 1973 crime drama starred Al Pacino and was based on a book by the same name written by Peter Maas with the assistance of its subject, Frank Serpico. The story follows Serpico as he deals with corruption in the New York City Police Department and his role as a whistleblower.

July 7 will bring a showing of Enter the Dragon, a martial arts movie starring Bruce Lee.

On Aug. 18, audience members can see Robert Redford and Paul Newman in The Sting as they portray two grifters trying to pull off the ultimate con.

The Way We Were will return to the big screen on Sept. 22. Robert Redford and Barbara Streisand tell the story of a couple who, despite friendship and attraction, can’t overcome the differences created by the societal beliefs.

The Exorcist will serve up a Halloween flick on Oct. 27.

On Nov. 10, Paper Moon will bring together Ryan O’Neal and Tatum O’Neal in this story of an unlikely partnership.

All the Friday Flix show at 7 p.m.

Golden OldiesThe Golden Oldies series is set to take place on June 13, Aug. 8, and Sept. 12 – the second Tuesday of each month — at 11 a.m. at The Lincoln. This film event is geared toward older adults and will feature a free classic movie and a fun activity that is associated with the film.

No registration or ticket is required to attend.

Film FreaksThe interactive program Film Freaks takes place on the first Friday of each month at 7 p.m. with free admission.

Film Freaks is designed to promote social awareness through movie discussions.

Film Curator Katelin Aanerud, who possesses extensive knowledge of classic films and the movie industry’s history, will present this monthly discussion-based series.

Film Freaks, as described by The Lincoln, will provide a safe space for patrons to learn the backgrounds of certain films while analyzing social constructs and the histories of film.

Aanerud explained the origins and format of Film Freaks. “After the growing success of my previous film festivals and holiday film events, I wanted to take things a little bit deeper. Before I even had my first screening, plans for an educational and inclusive film program were already thrown around when Pride month was talked about. I studied a lot about queer cinema in college and was more than educated on the topic. While that idea didn’t have time to flourish, it spawned Film Freaks.”

The program, she said, “is an educational and inclusive film based experience where patrons will listen to a lecture, watch a top secret film, and then join in on a live discussion afterwards. We will focus on everything from cinematography to representation in the movies.

With both my topic and film selections I have aimed to include a variety of voices and stories.

I look forward to educating others on movies and sharing my love of the art form.”

Tracy D. Thompson, executive director, reflected, “I am constantly looking for unique programming for The Lincoln Theatre. In Film Freaks, my hope is that the community will explore the history of film and creative vision through the cinematographic form with an eye for disparities. Together, we will attempt to analyze the depictions of marginalized groups in film throughout history through a collaborative process of conversations and exchanges.

The goal of Film Freaks is to embed community members with critical perspectives that can be utilized when interacting with media outside of Film Freaks.”

Aanerud’s interest in film has been part of her life for a long time. She said, “I… always loved movies growing up but in eighth grade I went to the Smithsonian for the first time and got to see the ruby slipper from The Wizard of Oz on display. That really sparked my interest and love for film history.

From there I took my first film class in high school and wrote movie reviews for my school’s newspaper. The true focus on studying began in college at Illinois State University.”

Lincoln audiences are expected to glean from her study.

For more information about The Lincoln Theatre and event tickets, visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.