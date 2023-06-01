Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lost utility bills in Chilhowie and Marion figured prominently in a letter sent Friday from U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine to the U.S. Postal Service.

In the letter, Kaine compiled examples of serious mail delivery problems across Virginia and then sought answers from the USPS about how they could be resolved.

The senator highlighted problems experienced by the Town of Chilhowie and Thomas Bridge Water Corp.

“In the Town of Chilhowie…, my casework team began receiving complaints from customers about utility bills sent out November 30, 2022 with December 15 due dates that were not even received by customers as of December 16…. My casework team received the same complaints for January and February bills. This is a town of some 2,000 residents,” the letter read.

Chilhowie Town Manager John Clark was one of the Virginians who took his USPS criticism to the senator. At the time of the delayed or missing water and sewer bills, Clark wrote, “This situation of customers not receiving bills for 10 to 14 days (or even more) is troublesome, to say the least, and not sustainable.”

Early this year, the Town of Chilhowie began offering to deliver customer utility bills by email.

The nonprofit Thomas Bridge Water Corp., which serves about 1,800 households in the Marion area, had similar story. “On February 1,” Kaine’s letter said, “the Corporation mailed out bills and learned that no one had received them as of February 13. My office followed up in March, and the Corporation reported that on March 10, out of the bills mailed on March 1, at least 50% of customers had not received them.

The Corporation also noted that customers are complaining about repeatedly receiving late fees: ‘Although happy with the slight improvement from last month, we feel that the postal service is still having issues getting the bills to our customers in a timely manner. This has caused issues not only for us as a company, but also for our customers who are upset over past due/late fee charges caused by the delay in delivery. We are constantly receiving phone calls from customers, complaining about these issues. We have not shut anyone’s water off but penalties and fees are most definitely an issue.’”

Kaine’s letter also detailed individuals and business who weren’t receiving daily mail deliveries and some who reported never receiving some mail.

“Not only are Virginians waiting long periods of time for their deliveries, I’ve heard from some who have noticed that critical items are never delivered at all. A Virginian in Arlington repeatedly went several days without mail over the period of several months and did not receive specific items, including a Virginia Auto Registration from the DMV and a Virginia Driver’s license,” Kaine wrote.

The senator asked the USPS to review the matter, detail how they’re being addressed “and share what factors are causing what appear to be systemic challenges with processing mail promptly and getting it successfully to the right place,” Kaine said.

The letter asked the following questions:

“In previous correspondence, USPS has indicated that staffing shortages connected to the COVID-19 pandemic are largely responsible for delays. The casework responses to some of these cases indicate that insufficient staffing continues to be an issue with some of these delays. But now that we are closer to an overall post-pandemic posture, to what degree is this still a problem, and why?”

“Are there region-specific bottlenecks in any of these regions – Southwest Virginia, Richmond/Central Virginia, Northern Virginia – that can explain these challenges, and if so, could you summarize what changes are being made to address this?”

“Beyond the Postal Service Reform Act, are there other systemic changes you believe policymakers should consider that would have the overall effect of reducing these types of issues?”

“I am concerned,” the letter said, “that Virginia communities as far-flung as Smyth County in Southwest Virginia, the Richmond area (nearly 300 miles away from Chilhowie by highway), and Arlington, across the river from Washington, D.C., are all experiencing missing bills, medications, tax documents, and days/weeks without mail.”

In January in response to an inquiry about the Chilhowie situation, Kaine’s office told the News & Messenger: “Our office hears from many Virginians about their concerns about USPS. That’s why Senator Kaine successfully pushed to pass the bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act. This bill strengthens transparency and accountability for USPS performance, saves billions of dollars, and helps ensure USPS can better serve the American people…. Senator Kaine will keep looking for solutions to improve USPS delivery for Virginians.”

The Postal Service Reform Act was approved by Congress in March 2022 “to provide stability to and enhance the services of the United States Postal Service.” President Joe Biden signed the act in early April.

Specifically, the Postal Service Reform Act, which was more than a decade in the making, was to ease the USPS’ financial burden by eliminating a prefunding requirement that the agency had to prepay retirement benefits 50 years into the future and integrating postal worker retirees’ health care with Medicare in 2025. Together, these two reforms were believed to create $45.9 billion in savings for the financially beleaguered Postal Service over the next 10 years.

The act also required the Postal Service to maintain its standard of delivering at least six days a week.

As well, the act called on the Postal Service to improve transparency by requiring it to publish easily accessible weekly local and national service performance data on the Postal Service website and issue a detailed report to Congress every six months on Postal Service finances and operations.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has acknowledged that USPS has a great deal of work to do, has said 2023 will be a year of implementing new strategies and the reform act.

A May 25 USPS news release said, “The United States Postal Service reported new delivery performance metrics for the seventh week of the third quarter for fiscal year 2023 showing improved delivery performance across all mail categories. The average time for the Postal Service to deliver a mailpiece or package across the nation improved to 2.4 days.”

From April 1 through May 19, the USPS reported that 92% of First-Class Mail was delivered on time against the USPS service standard, an increase of 1.1 percentage points from the fiscal second quarter. During the same period, 95.9% of marketing mail was delivered on time, an improvement of 1.3 percentage points from the fiscal second quarter, while 88.9% of periodicals were delivered on time, an increase of 2.4 percentage points from the fiscal second quarter.

Virginians who are experiencing issues with USPS are encouraged to contact Kaine’s office at www.kaine.senate.gov/services/help.