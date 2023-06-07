Any Smyth County resident who feels left behind by technology now has a place to turn for help.

The Smyth County Public Library was one of 10 institutions across Virginia to receive a $10,000 pilot grant to help citizens learn to navigate the digital world.

The county library system, according to a news release, is now offering the Digital Navigator Service to help residents identify an affordable home broadband internet plan, determine what devices best meet their needs, use existing devices (phone, tablet, or laptop), and access the internet safely to achieve their goals.

Residents can request an appointment with one of the library system’s Digital Navigators for one-on-one assistance with any technology question by calling 276-783-2323 or submitting a request through the “Ask a Librarian” form on the library’s website (scplva.net). A Digital Navigator will set up a mutually agreeable time, discuss the client’s goals, and provide help at the first meeting. Clients will be encouraged to return as often as needed, said the release

“Learning new skills takes time and repetition,” noted SCPL Director Rose Likins, who added that “everyone feels left behind by technology at some point. We want clients to feel comfortable so they can achieve their objectives.”

SCPL may also arrange group classes if there are topics of common interest. Client meetings can take place in any library location or other public space.

The Digital Navigator program was made possible by a Digital Opportunity grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). The grant is intended to test methods of assisting Virginia residents to access and use broadband services, especially in areas where broadband is being introduced for the first time.

Additional grant funding to continue and expand the Digital Navigator program in Smyth County will be possible as the state implements its digital equity strategy using federal funds authorized in the Digital Equity Act.

A project is now under way to bring widespread broadband access to the county.