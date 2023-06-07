The tool might be a hammer, a paintbrush, or a trowel for digging in the dirt, but individuals and teams are needed to wield them and unite in concern for Marion.

The Caring for Our Community’s 2023 Community Services Days are set for Saturdays, June 10 and June 17, from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day.

For the first two years of Caring for Our Community (CFOC) days, individuals were encouraged to take part. This year, however, Brenda Kelly, one of the organization’s founders and a board member, said, “We are encouraging local companies, churches, and other organizations to form teams among their co-workers to tackle one or more projects together.”

Another change for this year’s event is limiting the work projects to Saturday mornings. “This should make for a much more pleasant experience for all volunteers,” Brenda Kelly said.

Brenda and her husband, Allen, brought the CFOC concept to Marion from Katy, Texas, where they lived until their retirement a few years ago. Once a year at their church in Katy, congregates dedicated a day to go out and serve the community. When the Kellys retired to Marion, they wanted to see those same efforts in their new community.

In the first year, more than 125 volunteers invested more than 1,000 hours in community service, according to the CFOC website.

In 2022, CFOC established a board of directors to help guide the organization’s activities and help assure the long-term continuity of its service.

“In the past two years,” Brenda Kelly reflected, “many positive benefits have been realized for our Marion community during these service days.”

Last year, CFOC undertook 10 projects on its service days.

Among those projects was work that helped expand the capacity of the Hadassah shelter for homeless women and extensive repairs and improvements at Chatham Hill’s park.

CFOC has also partnered with local civic groups to accomplish even more work.

Brenda Kelly noted that the Morning Rotary Club and CFOC partnered to “complete major repairs of Mount Pleasant Museum in 2022 and 2023, in addition to other exterior beautification efforts.”

CFOC also joined with the Wilderness Road Garden Club to perform “major reclamation and beautification of the garden at North Main Street at Park Blvd in 2022. This work is continuing in 2023.”

For 2023, some of the tentative projects include:

Mount Zion Day Care Center – Repair entry deck and paint room;

Henderson School of Appalachian Arts – Repair entry doors and paint outside benches;

Town of Marion Welcome Sign – Paint sign on U.S. 11 at the east end of town;

Wilderness Road Garden (Hwy. 16 N. at Park Blvd.) – Place rock border around flowerbed, prep bed for planting, pick up rocks in grass area; pressure-wash Garden Club sign;

Mount Pleasant Museum – Build flower bed and plant flowers;

Town of Marion – Pressure-wash downtown sidewalks;

Town of Marion – Remove weeds from downtown flower planters (e.g., Iron Street Mall containers) and prep soil for planting flowers;

Town of Marion – Paint yellow curbs in downtown area;

Mountains of Fun Playground – Repair equipment and perform routine maintenance.

Other opportunities to serve are being added to the list daily. Learn more on CFOC’s website — https://caringforourcommunity.org/ or the organization’s Facebook page.

All materials, supplies, and equipment are provided.

The Town of Marion has supported Caring for our Community financially and officials have noted that the return on their investment of $5,000 is significantly increased by the work accomplished.

Volunteers are asked to preregister and may offer other service opportunities when they pre-register, providing as much detail as possible.

For more information, call or text 281-413-9473.